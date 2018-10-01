Health and Wellness

18th world congress on clinical nursing & practice

Dear. Colleague,
Conference Series llc LTD takes immense pleasure & feels honoured in inviting the contributors across the globe to attend the “18th World Congress on Clinical Nursing & Practice” which will be held in May 13-14, 2019 at Rome, Italy.
1. Target Spectators: We extend warm welcome to distinguished Nobel laureates, Speakers, Delegates, Exhibitors, Researchers, Students, Nurses, Clinical Nurse Specialists, Healthcare Professionals, etc. from around the world to explore the Knowledge in Nursing and its line.
Theme: This conference is organized around the theme “Explore Opportunities, Best Practices & Recent Developments in Nursing & Practice”, which covers a wide range of critically important sessions from basic research to latest innovations in the field of Nursing and Clinical Nurse Practicing.
Conference Highlights: Clinical Nursing, Clinical Practice – Areas and Topics , Nursing Practice, Nursing Education, Clinical Nurse Specialist, Standards For Clinical Nursing Education, Evidence-Based-Clinical Practice, Evidence Based-Non Clinical Practice, Clinical Nursing-Advanced Specialty Courses, Clinical Practice Q&A ,Clinical Services Management, Types of Nursing, Legal Nursing, Pre-Clinical Research, Clinical Evaluation
About Conference series llc LTD:

Conference Series llc LTD invites participants from all over the world to attend “18th World Congress on Clinical Nursing & Practice ” during May 13-14, 2019 at Rome, Italy which includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations and Exhibitions, Sponsors .

Conference Series llc LTD is a world class conference organizer, which have highly talented conference organizers around the globe. We publish more than 700+ Open access journals for which we have more than 1 million readers and we strictly follow 21 day rapid review process. We endeavour to support and organize a variety of conferences throughout the year as educational opportunities to update knowledge and skills.
More about Conference Series llc LTD
Contact information:
Katherine Michell;
Tel: +1-702 508 5200;
Email id: clinicalnursing@annualconferences.org

