Education

Northampton University CIPS Accredited MBA Webinar – 03 October 2018

Comment(0)

Stafford Global: Bringing the University to You Since 1993
Education Free Zone, Ras Al Khaimah Free Zone Authority, United Arab Emirates
People who attend our open days or webinars are exposed to some of the most pressing questions about pursing an online or distance learning program. Speak to an academic or an admissions expert ONLINE to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your educational requirements.
Who is invited: Allworking professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.

Webinars (prior registration required to receive the webinar link)

University of Northampton
MBA Webinar
03 October 2018
7:30 pm to 8:30 pm (UAE Time)

If you choose to attend one of the above open days, please bring along your CV and certificate and mark sheets to get a free CV review and assessment to check your eligibility for available undergraduate and postgraduate programs.
Our partners:

University of Leicester
University of Northampton
University of Nottingham
University of Dundee
Edinburgh Napier University

Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org
Phone: 9718001993

Also Read
Education

International Conference on Oncogenesis and Oncologic Emergency Medicine

editor

It takes us immense pleasure to announce the conference that “International Conference on Oncogenesis and Oncologic Emergency Medicine” which is going to be held during September 17-18, 2018 at San Diego, USA. Oncogenesis 2018 conference will focus on the latest and exciting innovations in all areas of Oncology and Stem Cell Research, Biomedical Engineering, Medicine […]
Education

Why Children Are Better Off At Nursery Than At Home

Kids Island Nursery Villa 101, Al Zoubaidi st, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. UAE Telephone: +971 4394 2578 Email: info@kidsislandnursery.com
Education

Best Tech Summer Camp for Kid’s Brampton

Now with the school year coming to an end, Junior Coders provides an opportunity for the kids to learn new things with their innovative tech summer camps in Brampton. They design the summer camps especially for the kids from grade 1 to grade 12. Many of the jobs are related to technology-based and they are […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *