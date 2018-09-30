Business

Locksmiths (Various Types of Locksmith)

When thinking of a locksmith, most people tend to think of a person whose job is to just make and repair locks. This is because in becoming a locksmith requires no formal education. But with the introduction of technology and gadgets, comes a wide array of locks, which has also lead to a widened scope of work for the locksmiths. This article looks into the various types of locksmiths and the services that they provide.

Residential Locksmith

This is the most common form of locksmith that is reachable within the neighborhood. They efficiently provide services that deal with cases where the homeowner forgets his keys at home or somehow loses it. Usual clients of this type are often those residing in apartments, private homes, or condos. Their task usually consists of modifying the locking system of the main door of the house and a new set of keys to go with it. These locksmiths can also provide assistance in recommending home security locking systems to customers.

Commercial Locksmith

In business, office or school situations, the commercial locksmith is the one for the job. They help the company in establishing the security of the premises and in providing their employees with authorized access. One good example is the biometrics currently used in most offices these days.

Institutional Locksmith

Though this may be similar to the commercial locksmith, they are not the same. Commercial locksmiths are often hired to do contractual based work or may also be hired on an hourly rate. On the other hand, institutional locksmiths are hired to become part of the employee network. Most institutions that require this are colleges, universities, hospitals and government facilities. Not only ate they given the typical job of a locksmith but they are also expected to perform other duties and responsibilities as an employee.

King Key Locksmith

