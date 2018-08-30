Stretchable Electronics Market: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2023

Market Highlights:

Globally, the stretchable electronics market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. This is due to rapidly expanding consumer electronics industry, in demand for inexpensive materials for solar cells, and raising awareness of wearable devices for the healthcare industry. However, the stretchable electronics market is differentiated by component and application.

The Stretchable Electronics Market is differentiated by component and application.

By component, the stretchable electronics market is sub-segmented as batteries, circuits, electro-active polymers, stretchable conductors, stretchable light emitting diodes, Stretchable sensors, Stretchable energy harvesters, and photovoltaic. Additionally, the stretchable sensors include stretchable strain sensors, stretchable pressure sensors, and stretchable temperature sensors. Furthermore, the stretchable energy harvesters include stretchable solar cells, piezoelectric energy harvesters, and thermoelectric energy harvesters.

On the basis of applications, the market is sub-segmented into consumer electronics products, automotive electronics, aerospace & defense, healthcare, textiles, and telecom. Furthermore, the consumer electronics products are categorized as mobile devices, wearable devices, and others.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5826

The rising in demand for inexpensive materials in consumer appliances, increased implementation of solar cells in home appliances, and increase in awareness of wearable devices for the healthcare industry are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. On the flipside, long time and exhaustive manufacturing process for the production of stretchable devices, and high cost involved in developing stretchable technologies is expected to hinder the growth of stretchable electronics market. However, the stretchable electronics market is differentiated by component and application.

Key Players

Some of the key players of stretchable electronics market include PARC (U.S), Cambrios (U.S), PowerFilm (U.S), Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands), Apple Inc, (U.S.), Adidas AG (Germany), 3M (U.S), DuPont (U.S), BodyMedia (U.S), Physical Optics Corporation (U.S), MC10 (U.S) and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the stretchable electronics market is categorized into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is presumed to have significant growth in the stretchable electronics market. The U.S. and Canada are the leading countries in the region. The growth is attributed to increase in demand for wearable devices in the healthcare sectors. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the stretchable electronics market over the forecast period. India, Japan, South Korea, and China are the leading countries in the stretchable electronics market. This is due to the presence of a large number of electronics and semiconductor manufacturer in the region and increase in awareness of wearable devices in the sports industry.

Segmentation:

By component, the stretchable electronics market is sub-segmented into batteries, circuits, electro-active polymers, stretchable conductors, stretchable Light emitting diodes, Stretchable sensors, Stretchable energy harvesters, and photovoltaic. Additionally, the stretchable sensors include stretchable strain sensors, stretchable pressure sensors, and stretchable temperature sensors. Furthermore, the stretchable energy harvesters include stretchable solar cells, piezoelectric energy harvesters, and thermoelectric energy harvesters.

Get Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/stretchable-electronics-market-5826

Target Audience:

Associations & Industry Bodies

Cloud Service Providers

Technology Consultants

Value Added Resellers

Electronic Service Providers

Research Firms

Government Bodies, Regulatory Firms

Engineers and Research consultant

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com