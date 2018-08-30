Lifestyle

Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn Now Opened Their Next Store in Overland Park

Comment(0)

Overland Park, Kansas (webnewswire) August 29, 2018 – Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn have been family-owned & operated for decades. As one of the leading pawn shops in Overland Park, Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn give immediate cash loans in minutes for gold coins, diamonds, platinum, silver, gold jewelry and more.

When asked about their new pawn shop in Overland Park, the spokesperson said “Sol’s Jewelry & Pawn is conveniently located right off 69 HWY at 103rd and Mastin St. in Overland Park. Our store is across the parking lot from Security Bank & National American University and right next door to Fireside BBQ. We’re just minutes away from Lenexa, Shawnee, Olathe, and Grandview! Hablamos Espanol. This is your right destination to buy and sell gold in Overland Park,” replied the spokesperson of Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn.

Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn in Overland Park is the jewelry pawn specialist’s store. Come to the experts & get more money for your gold!

The spokesperson also continued, “If you need a pawn shop to sell gold jewelry in Overland Park, contact Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn. We have a pawn shop and jewelry store in Overland Park. We can help you pawn, sell, or buy jewelry.”

Out of all the pawn shops in Overland Park, Sol’s Jewelry & Pawn should be your first choice. Do you need ready cash or buy jewelry now? Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn are here to help you! Come in TODAY; they will pay you top dollar for your gold, silver, platinum, and diamonds and show you the rare collection of jewels to purchase.

“Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn have 50% – 75% off for all jewelry items in our jewelry store. We also offer jewelry repair and layaway services. Don’t Miss Our Sale! Hurry in and save,” concluded the spokesperson of Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn.

Sol’s Jewelry & Pawn pays more cash for gold in Overland Park, which have two GIA certified jewelers on-site. They are one of the top jewelry buyers in Overland Park. They also have an incredible jewelry store with high-quality jewelry at affordable prices. So out of all the pawn shops in Overland Park, Sol’s Jewelry & Pawn should be your first choice!

About Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn

Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn is one of the oldest & most trusted pawn shops in Kansas City; now they open their next store in Overland Park. In their Overland Park pawn shop, they have a pawn shop and jewelry store all in the same location. They pay cash for gold jewelry, silver, diamonds, and other items. They also offer jewelry repair and layaway. To know more, visit https://solskc.com

Contact Details

Contact Name: Lisa Aguilar
Address: 10428 Mastin St,
Overland Park, KS,
USA, 66212
Phone Number: 913-499-7233
Email Id: info@solskc.com

###

Also Read
Lifestyle

Prime Legal – The New Premier Global Legal Directory Connecting Legal Experts Worldwide “The arrogance of success is to think that what you did yesterday will be sufficient for tomorrow”-Pollard Wilson. Advances in technology have significantly changed the practice of law and workflow, not only for law firms but for businesses in general. The right technology can help even the smallest firms compete in a crowded marketplace. Prime Legal, a new exciting global legal directory is offering modern and user friendly interface which allows its users to find the right legal experts with few clicks. One of the mistakes law firm leaders tend to make is failing to embrace new developments. The other is relying too much on technology to solve all problems. Prime Legal Experts has become a valuable tool for business leaders, in-house counsel, high net-worth individuals, operations directors, investors, accountants, banks, and the general population looking for quality legal advice in all corners of the world and in all relevant fields. It’s often easy to assume bigger means better, but that is not always the case with law firms; boutique practices specialize in just one legal field and as a result can often offer the same (if not better) advice on a more personal level at a typically lower hourly rate – Prime Legal Experts looks at the independent lawyers and law firms as well as the full service ‘big players’ in the market to showcase an in-depth cross section of quality international advisers to suit a variety of needs and budgets. Anyone involved in business or independently may need to gain legal advice at some juncture of their life, whether it be Real Estate advice for a new office purchase, M&A guidance for company expansion or Personal Injury representation in the event of a slip or fall. Our simple yet effective search system allows users to identify a credible legal adviser instantly for the field and geographical location required. Prime Legal provides frequent opportunities for its members and clients to build on relationships. Prime Legal also nurtures development through a leadership initiative for young lawyers and an exchange programme between member firms. Prime Legal offers membership to lawyers and law firms and their legal directory is unique and simple. The directory offers one click mail, one click pin point location (via googlemap) and one click call features. Membership displays are available both in mobile and desktop devices. They also provide certificates (ready to print) and badges to their members. Prime Legal directory’s second focuses is potential clients seeking lawyers, but don’t know where to start. Prime Legal is designed to make the arduous process of searching for a competent legal expert on a global level as straightforward as possible with no fees or delays. They provide referral services to those people where we get their case details and referring to our members (while respecting applicant’s privacy. For more information please visit https://www.primelegal.org/ .

info @primelegaltocorn For Immediate Release Media Contact https://www.primelegal.org/ Prime Legal – The New Premier Global Legal Directory Connecting Legal Experts Worldwide “The arrogance of success is to think that what you did yesterday will be sufficient for tomorrow”-Pollard Wilson. Advances in technology have significantly changed the practice of law and workflow, not only for law […]
Lifestyle

Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Tachymeter Analog CA4086-56E Men’s Watch

editor

The problem with most of the high-end timepieces with more than just the time-telling function is the complicated methods but the Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Tachymeter Analog CA4086-56E Men’s Watch s a stark contrast! With this, it is super easy setting the time, date and the chronograph function. The Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Tachymeter Analog CA4086-56E Men’s […]
Lifestyle

Now Experience Re-Thought Indian Lifestyle & Fashion in Mumbai, with Ancestry

The newest brand from Future Style Lab, Ancestry, which launched its maiden store in the capital city in May, has opened its first store in Mumbai this month, at Palladium Mall. The brand, which presents a contemporary take on traditional Indian fashion and lifestyle, has earned much accolade in the India’s fashion circles already, and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *