Rugged Display Market by Solution, Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region – Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The rugged displays are the most advanced displays in the display market. It delivers the best quality, brightness, highest resolution, durable, optional screen protectors and longest-life LCDs. Moreover, it offers night vision mode and daylight readability. The ruggedness level is derived in semi-rugged, fully rugged, ultra-rugged and others. In aerospace and government sector, the ultra-rugged display are widely used as it can withstand in harsh condition and provide advanced electromagnetic interference protection.

The global rugged display market is bifurcated on the basis of type, operation system, ruggedness, end- users and region. The type is segmented into dot-matrix, LCD, LED and others. The operating system is segmented on the basis of iOS, windows, android and others. The ruggedness is segmented into semi-rugged, fully rugged, ultra-rugged and others. The end-users is segmented into government and defense, aerospace, hospitals, industrial, commercial and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Major Key Players:

Micro Systems, Inc. (U.S)

Xplore Technologies Corporation (U.S)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Sparton Corporation (U.S)

Getac Technology Corporation (Taiwan)

Samsung Group (South Korea)

Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S)

Bluestone Technology Ltd (U.S)

Chassis Plans (U.S)

Sonim Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Kyocera Corporation (Japan).

Awarded for deploying rugged displays, which is used in modernizing U.S. Navy ships. These rugged displays were hammer-tested touchscreen with night vision capability.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of rugged display market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in rugged display market as it has huge demand in many sectors including aerospace, government, industries and others. The rugged display market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and South Korea is an emerging market for rugged display and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years as the companies are taking interest in deploying the rugged display in the market.

The global Rugged Display Market is expected to grow at USD ~10 Billion by 2023, at ~5% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Segments:

The global rugged display market has been segmented on the basis of type, operation system, ruggedness, end- users and region.

Global Rugged Display Market by Type:

Dot-matrix

LED

LCD

Others

Global Rugged Display Market by Operating System:

iOS

Windows

Android

Others

Global Rugged Display Market by Ruggedness:

Semi-Rugged

Fully Rugge

Ultra-Rugged

Others

Global Rugged Display Market by End- Users:

Government and defense

Aerospace

Hospitals

Industrial

Commercial

Large Enterprise

Global Rugged Display Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

