Global Costume Jewelry Market to reach a market size of $39.2 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Costume Jewelry Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Costume Jewelry Market is expected to attain a market size of $39.2 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

The Necklaces & Chains market dominated the Global Costume Jewelry Market in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The Rings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% by 2022. The Earrings market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2% by 2022.

The Retail stores market dominated the Global Costume Jewelry Market in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The Online stores market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% by 2022.

The North America market dominated the Global Costume Jewelry Market in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% by 2022. However, Europe market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% by 2022.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Costume Jewelry have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Buckley Jewellery Ltd., Randa Accessories, Richemont, LVMH, Billig Jewelers, Inc., Baublebar Inc., Giorgio Armani S.P.A, and Avon Products, Inc.

Global Costume Jewelry Segmentation

By Product Types

Necklaces & Chains
Earrings
Rings
Bracelets
Cufflinks & Studs
Others
By Mode of Sale

Retail stores
Online stores
By End User

Men
Women
By Geography

North America Costume Jewelry Market
S. Costume Jewelry Market
Canada Costume Jewelry Market
Mexico Costume Jewelry Market
Rest of North America Costume Jewelry Market
Europe Costume Jewelry Market
Germany Costume Jewelry Market
K. Costume Jewelry Market
France Costume Jewelry Market
Russia Costume Jewelry Market
Spain Costume Jewelry Market
Italy Costume Jewelry Market
Rest of Europe Costume Jewelry Market
Asia-Pacific Costume Jewelry Market
China Costume Jewelry Market
Japan Costume Jewelry Market
India Costume Jewelry Market
South Korea Costume Jewelry Market
Singapore Costume Jewelry Market
Malaysia Costume Jewelry Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Costume Jewelry Market
LAMEA Costume Jewelry Market
Brazil Costume Jewelry Market
Argentina Costume Jewelry Market
UAE Costume Jewelry Market
Saudi Arabia Costume Jewelry Market
South Africa Costume Jewelry Market
Nigeria Costume Jewelry Market
Rest of LAMEA Costume Jewelry Market
Companies Profiled

Buckley Jewellery Ltd.
Randa Accessories
Richemont
LVMH
Billig Jewelers, Inc.
Baublebar Inc.
Giorgio Armani S.P.A
Avon Products, Inc
