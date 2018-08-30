Future Electronics is Hosting a Free IoT Cellular Workshop in Stuttgart

London, UK (webnewswire) August 30, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is hosting a seminar workshop with Multitech, Gemalto, and Sierra Wireless about the latest cellular technologies for IoT on September 5, 2018 in Stuttgart, Germany.

The Internet of Things has seen rapid growth in recent years, and manufacturers must get their products connected if they want to benefit from the burgeoning IoT market. This hands-on workshop will give designers and developers with the essential knowledge to design a cellular IoT solution, including critical security considerations and the latest available technologies.

The event will feature hands-on demos and presentations with Gemalto, Sierra Wireless, and Multitech which will enable manufacturers to make good decisions as they develop their new cellular IoT solutions.

Presentations and workshops will include:

– Basics of Cellular

Sierra Wireless will offer an overview of key considerations for cellular solution design, key differences between fixed-network and cellular development, and data transfer over cellular networks

– Security in Cellular

Gemalto will deliver an overview of the best practices and the latest solutions for securing your data on cellular networks

– Choosing the best technology and approvals

Multitech will present an overview of the different technologies available, criteria for selection, and all the necessary certifications and approvals

– SIMs and Cellular Network Update

Future Electronics will deliver an overview of all available SIM services, and an update on the latest mobile network technologies

These workshops are tailored to design and development engineers, so software experience is recommended.

Click here http://bit.ly/IoTCellular to register for the IoT cellular seminar workshop. For more information and to order from a wide range of cellular solutions for IoT, visit www.FutureElectronics.com

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

