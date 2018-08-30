EuroSciCon Conference on Biotechnology and Bioengineering 2019

EuroSciCon is happy to announce its next conference “Biotechnology and Bioengineering 2019” which is to be held on March 4-6, 2019 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The event highlights the theme ’Novel Trends and Advances in Biotechnology and Bioengineering ’. Researchers, academicians, students , scientists , doctors and industrialists all are invited to the conference to share their knowledge and experience to the participants.
Also Read
Socks And Undies Offers the Largest Collection of Undies Out There
Carindale, Australia – 04 July 2018 – Socks And Undies is offering the best way to Buy underwear online Australia for the best prices. One way or the other, we all need our underwear. Both the sucks and the undies need to be comfortable as well as let the body breathe, so to speak. Sure […]
Ancillary Services for Power Market is anticipated to generate significant revenues by 2026
Electric utility companies and grid operators must be well equipped to compensate for loss of power supply as well as fluctuations in power demand. In recent years, even renewable power generation capacity has been added to the grid, which increases the variability of power. Renewable energy power output is irregular due to reasons such as […]
Global Electric Submersible Cables Market Estimated To Reach US$ 6.89 Bn By 2026
The global electric submersible cables market was valued at around US$ 4.36 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 5% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Electric Submersible Cables Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, […]