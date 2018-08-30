Book Translation Services, Voice Over Agencies, Transcription Services

Business

Language Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. (LCS®) is ISO 9001:2015 certified for quality management systems. Established in 2005 and incorporated as Private Limited Company in 2008, LCS® is a leading global language solutions provider, enabling companies to enter global markets with high quality multilingual products. LCS® strives to deliver reliable and quality Translation Services of global standards that exceed client’s expectations.

Services We Offer: We provide language translation services like translation, localization (Web and software), transcription, voice over, interpretation, content writing (development, writing and proof reading), DTP (Desktop publishing), validation, and E-learning services that facilitate growth and evolution of the companies across the globe.

Magazine & Books Translation:

LCS in engaged in Books, Magazines, Brochures and press releases translated into multiples languages. We work with several publishing houses and companies that require their magazines translated into one or multiple languages. Magazine & Books translations require an array of services that includes translation & localization, transcreation, designing & desktop publishing. Images and graphics may also require localization to reflect cultural preferences and sensitivities. Our designing team is equipped to handle artwork, fonts and layouts to ensure different characters and culture differences are captured truly in the translated magazine. We provide a full package to ensure that your magazine or book perfectly meets your objectives.

Books & Magazines contain varied range of topics from articles, news items, editorial comment, photo stories, review – each with different styles and tone. LCS’s handpick native speaking linguists with specialist experience to handle Magazine Translations, preserves the integrity of the source text and author’s tone and style.

With LCS’s support as a dedicated language partner we support several publishing houses, media companies, printing services to translate their books & magazines for international readers. Our translation service includes:

• Native speaking linguists with experience from publishing houses
• In depth understanding of cultural requirements in target markets
• High quality translations in tight deadlines
• Transcreation of content that requires creativity
• Author’s tone, style and brand identity to be preserved
• Designing of translated magazines delivered in your preferred format
• Translations in over 100 languages

