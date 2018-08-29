Business

Small Startups Gain Pace This Year With Quick Business Loans From Pelican Capital

CA, August 29, 2018 – Funding issues for small businesses and startups in USA has witnessed significant resolution with Pelican Capital expanding scope of alternative short-term business loans by dramatic extents. With the aim of offering quick and hassle free loans to an array of different businesses on the basis of their individual requirements, the company has designed solutions that have till date helped thousands of smaller entities tide of over difficult financial situations where mainstream banks have failed.

Among the list of advantages that sets Pelican Capital apart from all other alternative financing sources today, same day business loans that are approved and transferred within 24 hours has gained maximum attention from prospective borrowers. The company currently offers anywhere between 5000$ to 250,000$ depending upon nature, duration and monthly revenues of the concerned business. Besides 24 hr to 48 hr loans, Pelican Capital also offers no credit check business loans that have worked wonders for absolute newbies in the field while helping otherwise loss making businesses that are close to shut-down get back on feet once again.

Pelican Capital has also been widely appreciated for making the process of payback very easy and uncomplicated. In fact, the option of prepayment discounts has been made available for small business loans, a core benefit that is usually not available with mainstream funding options or other alternative solutions as well. As has been expressed very clearly by Pelican Capital, the company will always strive to meet the requirement of urgent business capital easy for hardworking businesses so as to improve overall productivity of the same while contributing to strengthening the economic backbone of the nation as a whole.

About Pelican Capital

Pelican Capital is a trusted platform for alternate financing for businesses that is based in Newport Beach, CA. The company has gained popularity for offering easy funding to small and established businesses with minimal qualifying criteria. 24 to 48 hour funding approvals are also available with this platform.

Business owners that wish to learn more about Pelican Capital, their funding solutions and other associated details can visit www.pelicanbusinesscapital.com for information.

Contact Information

Pelican Finance
5 Upper Newport Plaza,
Newport Beach, CA, 92660,
Suite #107

###

