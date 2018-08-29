Business

Senior Helpers Portland Implements Comprehensive Disease Management

The Senior Helpers Portland provides an in-home plan that addresses the unique needs of its elderly clients as their symptoms progress.

[PORTLAND, 08/29/2018] – Seniors deserve to age comfortably and safely in place. With the Senior Helpers Portland, older adults can enjoy excellent senior care services tailor-fit to the varying needs of aging and chronic diseases.

Extensive Disease Management

The Senior Helpers Portland administers a thorough at-home plan for disease management. The senior in-home care for Goose Creek and surrounding areas understands that a variety of chronic illnesses and conditions among older adults need proper and specific care.

The company’s director of nursing, who is a registered nurse (RN), works with the elder’s family alongside the service team in creating the customized care plan. Each care plan varies based on the senior’s specific needs.

The nonmedical in-home care provider offers the necessary assistance with everyday activities. These include meal preparations, medication management, exercise routines, and other relevant tasks.

Customized Care for Alzheimer’s Disease

Seniors with Alzheimer’s disease require assistance with their varying symptoms, which can progress over time. The Senior Helpers Portland supervises each client to prevent them from wandering. The caregivers also remind older adults about their medication and personal hygiene. They also offer incontinence care for patients to prevent skin infection and irritations.

Family members can rest and do their daily responsibilities while the caregivers of the company look after their aging loved one. The caregivers also help them in engaging or calming activities.

Various Disease Management Plans

Other than Alzheimer’s disease, the Senior Helpers Portland also offers comprehensive management plans for several conditions. These include the following:

  • Cancer
  • Stroke
  • Arthritis
  • Diabetes
  • Heart Disease
  • Osteoporosis
  • Multiple Sclerosis
  • Parkinson’s Disease

The company’s case management program calls for ongoing review of the plan throughout the care regimen. The monitoring helps the Senior Helpers Portland make sure the caregivers are meeting the senior’s changing needs.

About Senior Helpers

The Senior Helpers recognizes the need for seniors to be given professional and compassionate in-home care. Aging adults deserve to be safe and at peace all throughout the aging process. The nonmedical senior care company offers a variety of services suitable to the needs and symptoms of seniors.

For more information about the programs provided, go to https://www.seniorhelpers.com/portlandwest today.

