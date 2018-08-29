Business

RAM Peripherals LTD Offers Highly Secured Encrypted USB Sticks

Comment(0)

RAM Peripherals LTD offers secure flash drives with a built-in hardware encryption engine that prevents unauthorised access.

[MERTON, 29/08/2018] — Data protection is a necessity in today’s digital age. Lost or stolen USB sticks or hard drives present the risk of personal information breach and violation of privacy. RAM Peripherals LTD offer highly secure flash drives that help protect confidential business data.

Encrypted Portable Storage

RAM Peripherals supplies a broad range of highly encrypted USB sticks for various applications. The storage devices come with an easy-to-use keypad for inputting a PIN code. The code ensures that the data is protected if the stick is stolen or misplaced.

The company’s encrypted USB sticks are compatible with Linux, Mac and Windows and capable of fast transfer speeds. Their range of devices includes USB 2.0, 3.0 and 3.1 drives. To ensure total protection of data, the devices comply with the General Data Protection Regulation.

A Range of Secure USB Sticks

From 32GB to 2TB USB sticks, RAM Peripherals’ wide selection of data storage devices is suitable for personal or business use.

The datAshur Personal 2, also known as USB 3.0 flash drive, can be used to store confidential data for a business. The 64GB flash drive features a rechargeable battery that allows users to enter a 7 to 15 digit PIN code. Before it is plugged into a device’s USB port, the code must be keyed in to access the data.

All data transferred to the USB is encrypted immediately using its hardware encryption engine. The engine protects the data from unauthorised access and automatically locks access to the data when unplugged from a device.

For businesses, using RAM Peripherals’ encrypted USB drives is one way to enhance data protection strategies.

About RAM Peripherals

RAM Peripherals supplies high-quality technology products and exceptional customer service. In addition to their encrypted portable storage devices, they offer a broad range of CD, DVD and USB duplicators and 3D printing machines. Their product range is sourced from the most trusted technology brands on the market, including MakerBot, CraftBot and Ultimaker.

Visit https://www.ramperipheralsltd.co.uk/ for more details.

Also Read
Business

Livingston County Welcomes New Tree Service Company, Highlander Tree Care

Howell, MI –5/17/18 — For over ten years, Highlander Tree Care has provided quality, professional tree care services including tree removal, trimming, health analysis throughout the state of Michigan. The company recently relocated to Livingston County while making its home in the city of Howell, MI. The company boasts of over 15 years of experience […]
Business

Global Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Key Insights 2025

editor

This report studies the global Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity This report studies the global Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry. […]
Business

Glancing At 5th Drug Discovery Innovation Program in Boston USA: 2018

editor

The highly successful and exciting Drug Discovery Innovation Programmes of 2015, 2016 & 2017 lead the way to the 2018 DDIP, which promises to be a prestigious and flawless event. The event will take place on 24 to 25 May 2018 in the comfortable surroundings of the Embassy Suites: by Hilton Boston – Logan Airport: […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *