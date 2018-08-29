Business

Portable Water Purifiers Market : Size, Industry Share, Growth, Analysis And Forecast Report By 2025

Comment(0)

This report presents the worldwide Portable Water Purifiers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Request A Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-portable-water-purifiers-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/request-sample

The Portable Water Purifiers market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Portable Water Purifiers.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

  • GE Water
  • Pall
  • RWL water
  • Veolia
  • Watts
  • 3M
  • Brita
  • Clack
  • Culligan
  • Degremont
  • EcoWater
  • Eureka Forbes
  • EVOQUA
  • First water
  • Pentair
  • PureAqua
  • WOGgroup

Browse Full Research Report with TOC on https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-portable-water-purifiers-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Portable Water Purifiers Breakdown Data by Type

  • RO
  • Ion Exchange
  • Filtration
  • Distillation

Portable Water Purifiers Breakdown Data by Application

  • Residential
  • Non-residential

Portable Water Purifiers Production by Region

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Other Regions
  • Other Regions

Portable Water Purifiers Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Thailand
  • Vietnam
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe
  • Central & South America
  • Brazil
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • GCC Countries
  • Turkey
  • Egypt
  • South Africa
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Portable Water Purifiers :

  • History Year: 2013 – 2017
  • Base Year: 2017
  • Estimated Year: 2018
  • Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

 

 

Also Read
Business

Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market Worth 301.21 Million USD by 2023

Market Highlights: The study reveals that Wireless fire detection systems is trending in North America region. The Wireless fire detection systems market is driven by the innovation in the wire free detection technology consist of panel, siren, smoke detector and repeater is boosting the Wireless fire detection systems market. The study indicates that using of […]
Business

Magnesium Hydroxide Paste Market 2017 Global Industry Analysis, Manufacturing Cost and Forecast Report to 2022

Global Magnesium Hydroxide Paste Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe. Magnesium Hydroxide Paste, as the name suggests, is an aqueous paste of Magnesium Hydroxide. It contains an ideal amount of magnesium hydroxide [Mg(OH)2]. The Magnesium Hydroxide […]
Business

Tertiary Butyl Amine Market Research Report released with growth, latest trends 2025

Tertiary butyl amine is a transparent colorless compound with molecular formula (CH3)3CNH2. It possesses amine-like odor. Tertiary butyl amine is primarily used in rubber, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and chemical intermediates. It is employed as rubber accelerator to improve the rate of vulcanization. Agrochemicals derived from this compound include terbutryn, terbacil, and terbumeton. Read Report Overview @ […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *