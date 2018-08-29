Business

Jon Smith Subs Offers International Franchising

Business-minded individuals living overseas can open a Jon Smith Subs franchise in their own country. Jon Smith Subs, in partnership with the United Franchise Group, helps international franchisees adapt the brand and business model.

[USA, 08/29/2018] — Jon Smith Subs provides interested entrepreneurs living outside the United States with a way to franchise their fast-casual restaurant. Official Master License Partners receive exclusive rights to the brand and business model, as well as the support they need to adapt it and grow the franchise according to their country’s business climate, culture, and taste.

Expanding and Adapting the Business Internationally

Jon Smith Subs, together with the United Franchise Group, offers international franchising opportunities to interested parties. The company works with its Master License Partners to adapt the brand to fit the local market, embrace local flavors, and attract local customers.

Furthermore, Jon Smith Subs gives Master License Partners exclusive rights for further expansion within their countries. After establishing a stable flagship branch, partners may start optioning franchise locations and increase its local presence. Additional franchisees in the country would also provide partners with extra, ongoing income from the monthly royalties.

Global Training and Marketing Support

Jon Smith Subs helps ensure the success of its Master License Partners through a comprehensive and consistent training program. The company employs teams of support personnel around the world to provide franchisees with the training and guidance they need.

Approved Master License Partners undergo a two-week class and practical training in the US, as well, to learn the company’s marketing strategies and sales processes. They receive the same initial training and materials as domestic franchisees before training with a global support expert in their own country.

Moreover, Jon Smith Subs and the United Franchise Group continues to provide franchise partners with learning opportunities, updates on industry developments, and a reliable support system as they grow their business.

About Jon Smith Subs

Jon Smith Subs is a fast-casual restaurant offering table service in South Florida for nearly 30 years. The company serves fresh, high-quality sub sandwiches and award-winning French fries. The business is available for franchising through the United Franchise Group, which guides franchisees through all the steps of setting up a successful Jon Smith Subs franchise.

For more information about a franchise opportunity, visit https://jonsmithsubsfranchise.com/.

