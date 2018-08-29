Health and Wellness

Global Fiberglass Fabric Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

The fiberglass fabric market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2023). A fiberglass fabric is a type of fiber plastics that is strengthening using glass fiber. Glass fiber is a material that is formed with short thin threads of glass. It is a green, energy efficient and sustainable material. Its application includes house building, piping, traffic lights, water slides and many more. The Global fiberglass fabric market is growing significantly due to the presence of various drivers which includes growing population and rapid urbanization which increase the development of industrialization in emerging economies. Increasing use of fabrics in various applications such as aerospace, Defence, transportation, electrical and construction has enhanced the growth of the market. Use of green sustainable material and changing standard of living of people across the globe has also contributed for the emergence of the market.

New product development, Improvement of infrastructural facilities and development of manufacturing sector has created a future opportunity for the emergence of fiberglass fabric market. However, factors such as lack of awareness among people regarding benefits or uses of fiberglass fabric and high cost of production figured as the constraints for the market growth.

The market can be segmented on the basis of fabric (woven and non-woven) and applications (including construction, wind energy, electrical and electronics, transportation, aerospace and defense and others such as marine. Among the type of fabric, the market is expected to be dominated by woven fabrics due to its feature of interlocked layers that prevent delamination and offer high impact resistance which is greater than that of multiaxial non-woven fabrics. This factor drives the use of woven fabrics in various applications.

Considering geographical outlook, the global fiberglass fabric market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. Asia Pacific covers the largest market share and is observed to be the fastest growing market in the coming years with the evolution of manufacturing sector, high demand and development of infrastructural facilities. Whereas, the North America and Europe region covers similar market share.

The report offers comprehensive analysis of various company profiles contributing in the global fiberglass fabric market. Some of the companies profiled in the report include: are Hexcel Corporation, Tah Tong Textile Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, JEC Group Co., Ltd., SAERTEX GmbH & Co., Kg., Saint-Gobain S.A., Taiwan Electric Insulator Co. Ltd., Gurit Holding, Rock West Composites, Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Amatex Corporation, Atlanta Fiberglass USA, Central Glass Co., Ltd., and many more.

The report covers:

• Comprehensive research methodology of global fiberglass fabric
• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.
• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global fiberglass fabric market.
• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global fiberglass fabric market.
• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.
• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

