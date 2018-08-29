Business

Foliar Fertilizer | Worldwide Top Key Vendors- Agrium Inc., Eurochem, Israel Chemical Limited, Yara International ASA, Sinochem Group.

Comment(0)

Axiom MRC estimated and projected the volume of consumption of various Foliar Fertilizers in terms of Kilo tons (KT) and revenue generated in terms of USD million across the countries of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
Description:
Foliar mode is method of application of fertilizers on plants. In foliar mode, fertilizers are applied on the leaves of crops or plants. This method helps plants to absorb the nutrients through their leaves stomata and epidermis. The foliar fertilizers are water soluble fertilizer or liquid form fertilizers. Spraying of fertilizers on leaves is most effective method to improve agricultural yield and crop conditions. The various scientific tests have shown that application of fertilizers through leaves has increased the yields up to 25%.

Download a Free sample report here@ https://axiommrc.com/request-for-sample/?report=1096

Key driving factors of the market:
Globally the market is driven by factors such as, growing demand of agricultural yield, Lack of soil micronutrients, efficiency of fertilizer absorption etc. However the market growth is hindered by the factors such as, high cost of the fertilizers etc.

Foliar fertilizers market can be segmented:
By type of fertilizers market can be segmented such as, nitrogen fertilizers, phosphate fertilizers, potassic fertilizers, macronutrients and micronutrients. Further the market is segmented by Type of Application such as, field crops, horticulture crops, turf and ornamentals and rest of crops.

Get full information about the report@ https://axiommrc.com/speak-to-analyst/?report=1096

Europe is the largest market of the foliar fertilizers followed by North America. Asia Pacific is the emerging and fastest growing market of foliar fertilizers globally.

Key companies of foliar fertilizers market:
Agrium Inc. (Canada), Eurochem (Switzerland), Israel Chemical Limited (Israel), Yara International ASA (Norway), Sinochem Group (China), Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Limited (India), Coromandel International Limited (India), Kuibyshevazot O JSC (Russia), Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.-Petrobras (Brazil), Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc (Canada), among others.

About Us:

Axiom Market Research & Consulting, a global market research firm driven with a simple aim of providing key actionable data to companies for taking informed business decisions pertaining to their marketing strategy, investments, new product launch, market competition etc.
Our creative research approaches help us to extract, analyze and compare markets along with peer markets, main or parent market, application and end user industries, competitive landscape and qualitative figures to arrive at market numbers. Backed by a team of experienced analyst, who have worked with leading research firms and delivered number of market research projects globally, Axiom Market Research & Consulting is able to cater to all market research and business consulting requirements.
With a worldwide client base, Axiom Market Research & Consulting aims to be a global leader and defacto partner in your company’s growth.

Contact Details:
Manish Shelar
Telephone: +1 (845) 875-9786
Fax number: +1 (845) 503-2379
Email: sales@axiommrc.com

Copyright © 2018 Axiom MRC

Also Read
Business

2018 Asia VR&AR Fair & Summit (VR&AR Fair 2018)

LesleyFung123

2018 Asia VR&AR Fair & Summit (VR&AR Fair 2018) Date: April 3rd-5th, 2018 Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex (Area A) Add: No. 382, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China Web: http://www.vrarfair.com/engz/ Register: https://vrarfair2018.eventbrite.com Asia on Pace to Become the Largest VR&AR Market by 2020 Digi-Capital forecasts that by 2020 global VR&AR market size will […]
Business

Vino Inn: An ideal Place to Get an Enthralling Staying Experience

editor

The given press release is all about a prestigious Vino Inn hotel that offers world-class facilities to the travelers. Atascadero is one of the most beautiful tourist destinations in California. It is flocked by tourists and holidaymakers from every part of the world. The beauty of the city allures every class of people. Holidaymakers and […]
Business

Global Vehicle NVH Material Market 2018 : Analysed by Buisness Growth, Development Factors, Applications & Future Prospects

The Study discussed brief overview and in-depth assessment on Global Vehicle NVH Material Market 2018 including key market trends,upcoming technologies,industry drivers,challenges,regulatory policies,with key company profiles and overall competitive scenario.The market study can help them to make critical business decisions on production techniques,raw materials procurement,and to increase industry chain cycle of market across the globe. This […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *