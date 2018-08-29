Business

Commercial Properties For Rent In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: Buying commercial property for the expansion, establishment or relocation of business is something that should be done under expert guidance only. John Reider Properties in Killeen, TX offers their clients commercial properties for rent.

Their goal since then has been to provide the customers with best services possible. The agents of real estate firm are well-experienced and assist clients in finding a commercial property as per their lifestyle, budget and requirement. Property management services are also provided for both residential as well as commercial rentals.

Commercial Property For Rent

They deal in commercial properties located in Harker Heights and Killeen, TX. The agents assist clients in finding a property that suits their business goals and even help them with the application process. The best part of engaging their services for commercial rental property in the area is that they guide you throughout. Some unique selling points of properties dealt by them are:

• Situated in high traffic count location
• Decent interior and exterior decoration as per modern day standards
• Modern lighting
• Offices with restrooms
• Standard electric and HVAC
• VTC flooring
• Reception
• Sheet rock walls
• Storage area
• Parking lots
• Fantastic visibility
• Attractive landscape
• Heated and cooled warehouses etc.

Why Choose Them

• Online listing of commercial rental property
• A reputation of providing clients with well-maintained commercial properties for lease
• Cater to property management needs at affordable rates
• Clean and well-maintained properties
• Outstanding customer services
• Frequent property inspection by a professional team
• Convenient online rent payment

Other Services Provided

• Commercial properties for sale
• Residential properties for sale and rent
• Property management services for commercial and residential properties

For more information on the services provided by John Reider Properties, you can call at (254) 699-8300 or visit 455 E. Central Texas Expwy, Suite 101, Harker Heights, TX 76548. You can also log on to http://www.johnreider.com/

