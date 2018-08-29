Advanced Synergy MCUs from Renesas featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics Features

Tech

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) August 29, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is showcasing the latest Synergy MCUs for IoT applications from Renesas in the new edition of THE EDGE.

Renesas Synergy microcontrollers were designed to meet the challenges of today’s connected IoT. Synergy MCUs provide hardware security features such as a true random number generator (TRNG), high performance symmetric and asymmetric crypto acceleration, key generation, and hardware-secured key wrapping, and they also read and write protected memory.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Click here http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/edge_enewsletter/August2018/SecurityEncryption/default_Edge.html to view the most recent edition of THE EDGE, featuring the latest in security and encryption solutions. To see the entire portfolio of Renesas products available through Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

