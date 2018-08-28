The Ear Depot Offering Affordable Solutions for Hearing Problems

The Ear Depot boasts of over 35 years of experience in providing hearing aids, and other hearing related services to people suffering from hearing problems. The hearing aid clinic has gained popularity in Peterborough, Bancroft, and Barry’s Bay due to their excellent services and care for their individual patients.

The Process followed by The Ear Depot

The Ear Depot hearing aid practitioners listen to the hearing challenges of their patients and conducts a thorough study of their lifestyle and exposure to noise first. Then the hearing aid clinic conducts the required hearing tests to understand the level of hearing loss of each patient so they can prescribe the right treatment process.

Depending on the hearing tests results, the hearing aid practitioners at The Ear Depot prescribe a hearing aid from one of the top manufacturing brands that they work with. The clinic has the provision of supplying hearing aids from brands like Starkey, Unitron, Phonak, and more.

Tinnitus Solutions:

People suffering from tinnitus are welcome to visit any of the 3 locations of The Ear Depot in Ontario where they will receive the appropriate treatment and/or hearing aids at a comparatively affordable rate. Tinnitus therapy offered by the clinic uses Masking, Habituation, Distraction, Neuromodulation, etc. to offer patients comfort from the constant ringing in the ears.

Earwax Removal:

It is best to leave earwax removal in the hands of the expert hearing aid practitioners at The Ear Depot for there is a high chance that doing it at home alone can lead to serious repercussions. Earwax

Financial Assistance and Insurances Accepted:

The hearing aid clinic supports several monetary assistance schemes of Canada.

0% Financing: If you are receiving fixed monthly pension and find it hard to pay at one go, through this program you can pay in 12 monthly instalments at 0% interest.

Private Insurance Coverage: The Ear Depot complies with the registered insurance providers in Canada and if you have such a scheme, you can avail it.

WSIB: If you are listed under NIHL (Noise Induced Hearing Loss), then the employers will be eligible for WSIB cover.

Veterans Affairs Canada: Canadians who were exposed to 100dB or higher frequencies during their service in the battlefield are eligible for the Veterans Affairs Canada. The Ear Depot offers complete support and even helps in the paperwork.

Ontario Disability Program: Under this scheme medical and other expenses are covered to a certain extent.

First Nations and Inuit: The clinic supports the government’s initiative and wholeheartedly sees their patients receive FNIHB Non-Insured Health Benefits.

About the Clinic:

The Ear Depot believes in building a strong relationship with their patients by providing appropriate solutions and treatment plans including hearing aids to improve their hearing ability. The hearing aid clinic has been offering comprehensive solutions since 1982.

Contact:

236 Parkhill Rd. E., Peterborough

Ontario K9H 1R2, Canada

Tel: (705) 749-0707