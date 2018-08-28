Standard Quality Patio Covers in Roseville

West Coast Awnings provides the best quality patio covers. They specialize in custom designing patio covers and specifically aluminum patio covers according to your needs in Roseville. These patio covers help to elevate the value of your home and expand your living space. West Coast Awnings aims to provide their clients with expert service and quality products at the best possible prices. They serve the areas of Sacramento, West Sacramento, Florin, Davis, Fair Oaks and surrounding areas. They offer different patio covers such as:

Open Lattice Patio Covers:

Aluminum open lattice patio covers are perfect for your outdoor space. West Coast Awnings provides above standard quality and custom designed aluminum lattice patio covers according to the customer requirements. Patio covers offer the perfect amount of shade for your house and these are also designed for the purpose to fit in any space.

Solid Patio Covers:

The exterior walls of your home receive excess heat during the summer season, so as to reduce the heat to your home install aluminum patio covers that reduce the heat. A solid patio cover is completely covered with a full surface that helps to keep the surroundings cool. These solid patio covers not only protect your outdoor furniture they also protect your interior items like fabrics from fading. You can even enjoy the fresh smell of rain on a rainy day by sitting outside and by enjoying the weather.

Solid Insulated IR3 Patio Covers:

These types of patio covers provide insulated weatherwood IR3 patio cover, which is fully insulated and additionally it also provides protection from the sun and the elements. This patio cover helps to increase your backyard space. They offer the combination covers which provide good shade and protection from the weather. To enhance your yard get these standard quality patio covers at http://www.wcawnings.com/

Contact Details:

Old Auburn Road

Citrus Heights, CA, 95610

Telephone:1-844-506-9965