Health and Wellness

Santamedical Introduce Deluxe Aneroid Sphygmomanometer with Stethoscope

Comment(0)

Today’s stressful life has increased the problem of hypertension which affects our heart, kidney’s etc. This has become a global issue and has many complications. So, keep a check on our blood pressure with Santamedical Deluxe Aneroid Sphygmomanometer.
Sphygmomanometer is an instrument used for measuring or monitoring blood pressure. Santamedical is a well known name in the field of clinical devices. It has launched its new blood pressure monitor in the name of Santamedical Adult Deluxe Aneroid Sphygmomanometer with Stethoscope, Cuff and Carrying case. This kit is very convenient, pocket friendly and attractive. Due to its accurate results it is just perfect for medical professionals.
The 22 inches long tube of the Stethoscope is latex free which feels very gentle on ears and the adult size cuff is made up of nylon. It also contains two ear pieces, spare bell rings and two diaphragms. This kit can be used at home also as it is very easy to use and as a result a regular eye can be kept on our blood pressure.
This Aneroid Sphygmomanometer is of high grade quality and the reading is very precise. Measuring blood pressure is the most common procedure that is performed at any medical center or at home. For correct diagnose, the reading should be accurate and this product is prepared to give accurate results.
Moreover, it is very economical and can be easily affordable. The spare accessories are also very convenient to use due to which self monitoring is a hassle free task. The quality of this product is of top grade.
Easy steps to be followed while personal monitoring of blood pressure:
• Aneroid sphygmomanometers possibly have the need of periodic kind of calibration.
• For obese or patients with heavy muscles require bigger cuffs
• For infants and kids, utilize smaller kind of cuff
• Patient’s arm requires flexing and assisting while measuring the blood pressure
• The cuff should never ever be put above clothing
• Smoking, exercise and caffeinated beverages should be avoided 30 minutes before measuring blood pressure
• Sit with your back straight, feet should be flat on the floor. Middle of the cuff is placed directly above the eye of the elbow
• Take multiple readings and record the results

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Hirsutism Treatment Market, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018

Market Scenario: Hirsutism is a condition of excessive, unwanted, and male-pattern hair growth in women. Hirsutism results in unwanted hair growth on body areas such as face, stomach, back, and chest. About 5% of US women have hirsutism. Increasing procedures, growing awareness of treatments, increasing personal care expenditure, and technological advancement are major factors for […]
Health and Wellness

Uncle takes brave decision to donate organs; father pleads for more help

30th July 2018, Bengaluru: 27-year-old Vijay Kumar met with a brutal accident during the early hours of 26th July, around 1 A.M in the morning. It was a hit and run case by a car driver, who is still absconding. The incident occurred near Hirisave district of Hassan. The 27-year-old man was rushed to SPARSH […]
Health and Wellness

Connected Health and Wellness Devices Market Competitive Analysis 2017 – 2025

Connected health also called as technology enabled care (TEC), involves the use of digital media, mobile devices, and health technology. The objective is to maximize healthcare resources and enable care givers, healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients to easily access data, information and improve the outcomes and overall quality of healthcare as well as social care. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *