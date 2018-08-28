Sports

Reign Dental Attends Milton Days to Interact with Local Community

Comment(0)

Milton, WA – On August 18th, the city of Milton proudly organized their annual “Milton Days” event to celebrate the history of Milton, WA and its community. Every year, hundreds of attendees take part in celebrations that include musical performances, games, and more. Reign Dental was among the attendees and organized a few games for the local community to take part in.

There were many exciting activities at Milton Days this year, including a parade, performances from Kenny Callahan and Tahlia Gabrielle Williamson, bouncy houses, a car show, petting zoo, and much more. To interest food lovers, there were stalls like a beer garden, food trucks & various other food vendors.

For Reign Dental, this always offers them an excellent chance to stay connected with their patients and members of the local community. The entire Reign Dental staff and their families were seen having a blast with a bean bag toss, corn hole and a ball toss game. Younger attendees were also seen modeling their Reign Dental sunglasses that were being provided at the event.

The staff at the Reign Dental Milton location can’t wait for next year’s Milton Days event!

Also Read
Sports

Boxing Gloves Market Revenue is expected to Surpass US$ 150 Mn by 2022

Many regional as well as local vendors in the global boxing gloves market are focusing on the provision of application-specific products. However, new vendor entrants are facing challenges in competing with international vendors, when it comes to reliability, quality, and technological innovation. The report, compiled by Research Report Insights, provides in-depth analysis of the global […]
Sports

Shop Nike Air Jordan Basketball Shoes at www.yoyonikejordan.com

editor

Shop Nike Air Jordan Basketball Shoes at www.yoyonikejordan.com. Hot Sale Nike Air Jordan 11,Cheap Air Jordan 12,New Arrival Nike Air Jordan 13,Wholesale the latest Nike Air Jordan Basketball shoes online.Best Quality and Cheap Price.more order.more discount!
Sports

What You Have To Do For Parachute Jumping?

If you want do parachute jumping then you just need to know about all rules of the Parachute jumping. For parachute jumping you have to fit properly because without fitted properly may cause injury to the body so you have to proper fit if you want to do proper parachute jumping. The traveling bag which […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *