Business

Methyl Jasmonate Market Competition, Value chain Analysis and Forecast 2026

Comment(0)

Global Methyl Jasmonate Market: Overview

 

Methyl Jasmonate (MeJa) is a methyl ester of jasmonic acid. Plants produce jasmonic acid and MeJa in response to many biotic and abiotic stresses (particularly herbivory and wounding), which build up in the damaged parts of the plant. MeJa is known to bolster plant defense against extreme temperature changes and attacks by insects, fungi, and bacteria. Jasmonates act as signaling compounds for the production of phytoalexins, a substance that is produced by plant tissues in response to contact with a parasite.

 

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/methyl-jasmonate-market.html

 

It specifically inhibits the growth of the parasite. Phytoalexins are broad spectrum inhibitors and are chemically diverse with different types of characteristics of a particular plant species. MeJa is used to stimulate traumatic resin duct production in pine trees. This can be used as a type of vaccine for defense against various insect attacks. It has a non-toxic mode of action and is present in most fruits, with especially high concentrations in apples and strawberries. It is already a part of the human diet.

 

Global Methyl Jasmonate Market: Drivers and Restrains

 

Increase in investment in research in various applications of MeJa is expected to drive the methyl jasmonate market in the near future. MeJa is anticipated to be widely used in fertilizers and insecticides. It also exhibits significant growth opportunities in the food sector. However, regulatory approvals in various regions is crucial for wide scale application of MeJa. This is the primary restraint of the methyl jasmonate market.

 

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45315

 

In terms of application, the methyl jasmonate market can be classified into crop protection, flavors & fragrance, food preservation, horticulture and others. Crop protection and food preservation are the leading segments of the methyl jasmonate market. Promising use of MeJa lies in prolonging the shelf-life of fresh fruit. Various research conducted on MeJa suggests that it reduces chilling injury as well as prevents the growth of mold on strawberries and grapes. It also stops bananas from turning brown.

 

About Us

 

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

 

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

 

Contact

 

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Also Read
Business

HopeTHRIFT Announces Special Discount Days to Provide Bay Area Shoppers with Extra Savings

San Jose, California (webnewswire) May 29, 2018 – HopeTHRIFT, the Bay Area’s best secondhand store featuring 70,000-plus items, announced a multitude of special discount days to provide local consumers with additional savings on gently used merchandise. Shoppers will enjoy extra discounts on a vast array of items ranging from housewares to fashion to bicycles and […]
Business

Global Scaffolding Fittings Market Types, Application, Trends, Status and Analysis Research Report 2018-2025

The comprehensive analysis of Global Scaffolding Fittings Market along with the market elements such as market drivers, market trends, challenges and restraints. The various factors which will help the buyer in studying the Scaffolding Fittings market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor Analysis and Consumer Needs […]
Business

What to Expect from Car Dealerships in Greensboro NC

If this is your first time thinking about getting in touch with one of these car dealerships in Greensboro NC, you should make sure that you know exactly what to expect from them. This way, you do not end up having to make some quick decisions that you will probably regret. When it comes to […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *