Future Electronics Now Has Advanced Bluetooth 5.0 Modules from Microchip

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is pleased to offer their customers Microchip’s new Bluetooth 5.0 certified modules.

Microchip’s Bluetooth 5 certified RN487x Bluetooth Low Energy module solution is specifically designed to take the complexity out of adding BLE to your application. The RN487x includes on-board software stack with scripting engine to enable standalone operation without a microcontroller (MCU) for simple applications, and a user-friendly ASCII-style command interface for easy configuration. The RN487x also includes free apps that transmit data between a smartphone and your application out of the box, accelerating your time to market.

Click here http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/SenseConnectControl/August2018/default_SCC.html to view the most recent edition of Sense-Connect-Control, featuring the latest in sensing and connectivity solutions. To see the entire portfolio of Microchip products available through Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###