Future Electronics Has New Fully Embedded Stand-Alone Wi-Fi Module from Panasonic

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is pleased to offer their customers Panasonic’s fully embedded stand-alone Wi-Fi module.

Panasonic’s new PAN9420 series is a 2.4 GHz 802.11 b/g/n embedded Wi-Fi module with integrated stack and API that minimizes firmware development and includes a full security suite. The PAN9420 is specifically designed for highly integrated and cost-effective applications.

Click here http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/SenseConnectControl/August2018/default_SCC.html to view the most recent edition of Sense-Connect-Control, featuring the latest in sensing and connectivity solutions. To see the entire portfolio of Panasonic products available through Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

