Emergency Room Equipment Market – A Medical Facility For Emergency Patient

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Emergency Room Equipment Market by Product Type (Patient monitoring, Medical Imaging, Cardiac Equipment, Vascular Equipment, and Trauma Equipment), Application, And Region – Global Forecast to 2026.”, which offers a holistic view of the global emergency room equipment’s market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be US$ 39,792.8 Mn, which is expected to increase rather significantly over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Emergency room equipment include medical equipment and devices that enable safe and efficient patient care and treatment in case of accidents, sudden illness, medical emergencies, trauma, etc. Growing need for emergency room services in various countries globally is a major factor driving growth of the global emergency room equipment market.

Global Emergency Room Equipment Market: Market Dynamics

Major factors driving growth of the global emergency room equipment market are increasing demand for advanced equipment in emergency care settings, increasing incidents of trauma injuries, and rising investments by government organizations in healthcare infrastructure improvement.

Technological advancements in emergency room equipment such as development of new and innovative imaging equipment, and development of portable and wireless CT scanner machines are some factors expected to drive growth of the global emergency room equipment market significantly over the forecast period.

Availability of refurbished equipment on loan/lease are some key factors hampering growth of the global emergency room equipment market currently. Refurbished equipment available in markets are relatively cheaper. Refurbished equipment offered on loan or lease reduces initial investment and addresses budget restraints related to setting up emergency services in healthcare facilities.

Technological advancements resulting into increase in cost of emergency room equipment. In addition, high power consumption of equipment and requirement of regular maintenance raises total costs associated with such equipment. Development of equipment with advanced technologies is expected to create significant opportunities for players in the global emergency room equipment market.

Global Emergency Room Equipment Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global emergency room equipment market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global emergency room equipment market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Global Emergency Room Equipment Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. The product type segment includes patient monitoring, medical imaging, cardiac equipment, vascular equipment, and trauma equipment. Application segment includes accident rescue, sudden illness, and obstetrics and gynecology. The regions covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By product type: Cardiac equipment segment is estimated to register a CAGR of over 6.3%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share among the product type segments.

By application: Sudden illness segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share among the application segments, registering a CAGR of over 6.0% over the forecast period.

By region: The market in North America accounted for highest revenue share in the global emergency room equipment market in 2016, and is expected to record highest CAGR of over 6.9% between 2017 and 2026.

Global Emergency Room Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global emergency room equipment market includes profiles of major companies such as Analogic Corporation, Esaote SpA, Fujifilm Corporation, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mindray Medical International Limited, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

The Global Emergency Room Equipment Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global emergency room equipment market for 2017-2026.