Ethx, a global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the first offering for the enterprises, an entirely new product which is basically an email verification service designed for enterprises who deals with a large amount of email id on their campaigning and marketing services.

Benefits of using Ethx Sherlock:

It will detect the email which is created for one-time use from a temporary domain

Ethx sherlock will keep your database free of spam or invalid email id’s

With the use of Ethx Sherlock your email bounce rate will be minimized and increase your campaigning efforts which result in positive outcome.

As a launch offer, new signup will get a 5,000 email verification free of cost. Post their free trial every email that they check on Sherlock will cost them 0.001 ETHX Coin which is equivalent to ~ $ 0.00025

About us:

Ethx Sherlock is a product of SoulMachine Ltd and a venture from the team ethx. Ethx is creating an internet of value and bringing blockchain advantages to the masses.

For more information, you can visit

Ethx – https://ethx.co
Ethx Sherlock – https://sherlock.ethx.co/

