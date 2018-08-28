Business

Defoamers Market 2017-2024 | Global Industry Research Report

The report predicts that, the global Defoamers Market expected to touch USD 4,301.0 Million by 2024 over the forecast period 2018-2024. Further, this report covers regional as well as country analysis which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for defoamers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the defoamers market includes BASF, Cognis Group, Crusader Chemicals, Dow Chemical Co., and Nalco Co.. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Rapidly growing paper and pulp industry along with growing demand for water treatment chemical are projected to be one of the key trends spurring the market growth. The industry is expected to gain significant traction in the near future with owing to increased demand form paints & coatings, construction, and other industrial applications. On the other side, rising health concerns and stringent government regulations regarding environment-friendly defoamers may hamper the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of defoamers.

Market Segmentation

The broad defoamers market has been sub-grouped into type, application and end-user. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

Water-based Defoamers
Oil-based Defoamers
Silicone-based Defoamers
Others

By Application

Pulp and Paper
Water Treatment
Paints and Coatings
Food and Beverages
Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for defoamers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

