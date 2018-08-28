Education

Agilemania Announces New Website Launch

Agilemania.pvt.ltd is inviting visitors to explore its new website.The new website has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing participants to see the full training portfolio Agilemania offers.
We are pleased to announce the launch of our new website.The arrival of the new site completely overhauls Agilemania’s trainings events, blog, and content offerings, as well as giving a smoother, more intuitive user experience.
The new website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced content focused on the Company’s mission to provide the world’s best training and consulting service. The new website goes live today, August 25, 2018 and is located at the same address: https://www.agilemania.com/
Company Overview:

Agilemania is to be the Preferred Agile Company and partner to your growth. Our promise is to provide the best in training, consulting, coaching and learning support to professionals.
We are the leading source of Intelligent Information support for businesses and professionals across the globe, providing them with enhanced workforce and the competitive edge. Our Intelligent Information Service is a unique blend of human intelligence, industry expertise and innovative technology, enabling the end-user to make better decisions and manage a team or project with maximum efficacy.

Our Pieces of training portfolio includes:

Professional Scrum Master
Professional Scrum Developer
Professional Scrum Foundation
Professional Scrum Product Owner
Professional Agile Leadership
Certified LeSS Basic
Certified LeSS Practitioner
Scaled Professional Scrum

