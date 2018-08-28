Advancements in Tech Helping Millions of Chronic Pain Sufferers

Chronic pain responds poorly to conventional treatment options and TENS has been accepted as a respectable treatment option for them. Medvive TENS Unit Electronic Pulse Massager with Rechargeable Battery is light weight compact device with sixteen modes of therapy and with its four electrodes, it gives effective pain relief. Available on Amazon, the device is reasonably priced and durable for use.

Pain is a sensation by which body indicates to the brain to get away from any obnoxious stimulation. The pain could be of different types. Acute pain is something which gives you absolute discomfort immediately however one might have chronic pain as well which can range from a constant nag to a debilitating thing. There are millions of people in America itself who suffer from chronic pain and add significantly to the overall health care cost.

There are various alternative treatment modalities available for chronic pain as the same responds poorly to conventional treatment options. These modalities include TENS which stands for Transcutaneous Electric Nerve Stimulation. In this, electric stimulation is applied to the affected body parts with the help of electrodes.

There are various brands marketing TENS units of various sizes and price range. Medvive Tens Unit Electronic Pulse Massager with Rechargeable Battery is our favorite out of these. The device is pocket sized and can be easily carried along. The device with its inbuilt eight stimulation programs deliver effective therapy. The supplied four electrodes are applied to the affected body part and are connected with two wires. The device gives electric stimulation which provide the relief to the sore muscles. The electrodes are reusable and have got sufficient shelf life. The device also features an auto timer which can be adjusted from a range of 10 minutes to 60 minutes with default setting being 20 minutes. The display of the device gives you the type of therapy being applied with time remaining and intensity level. The rechargeable battery makes it quite cost effective in daily uses.

Available on Amazon the device is safe and effective. The device is US FDA approved and meets standard quality standards. If you are suffering from any chronic pain, then this device is for you. Order the product from comfort of your home and say hello to a pain-free life.

https://www.amazon.com/MEDVIVE-Rechargeable-Management-Electric-Stimulator/dp/B07D5ML4HM