8th China (Guangzhou) International Pet Fair 2019 ( CPF2019)

8th China (Guangzhou) International Pet Fair 2019 ( CPF2019)
Date: March 8th-10th, 2019
Venue: Guangzhou International Sourcing Center, Guangzhou, China
Address: No.2-8, Pazhou East Avenue, Haizhu District, Guangzhou
Expected Scale: 30,000 sqm, 300 exhibitors, 20,000 visitors

Review of CPF 2018
Covering a show floor of 25,000 square meters, CPF2018 attracted about 250 exhibitors from home and abroad, with Korean pavilion making its debut and exhibitors from Canada and Thailand. CPF 2018 witnessed a record high number of visitors, which was about 15,700 person-time. On the first day of the event, CPF2018 welcomed distributors, wholesalers, retailers, pet store owners, pet hopital managers, online suppliers, etc, from around the country and abroad. Most of our regular exhibitors spoke highly of the quality of the professional visitors.

Preview of CPF 2019
CPF2019, as one of the most well-known pet fairs in South China, is envisioning an attendance of 300 exhibitors and 20,000 person-time visitors on a 30,000 sq.m show floor. With a series of concurrent activities like groomer competitions, dog/cat pageant, new product launch, pet shop management forum, etc, to help attract enthusiasts and professionals, we have every reason to believe that CPF2019 will be a great opportunity for both exhibitors and visitors!

Exhibition Scope
Pet Food: staple, snack, food additive, food processing machinery, food packaging, etc;
Pet Supplies: clothing, pet bed, pet house, toy, beauty product, cleaning supply, training supply, etc;
Pet: dog, cat, rabbit, hamster, chinchilla, ferret, bird, lizard, etc;
Medical Supply: pet hospital equipment, surgery device, pet medicine, biological product, health care feed, prescription feed, test paper, reagent, etc.

