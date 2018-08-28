Health and Wellness

3D Aura Photography through 3D Kirlian Camera in India by Dr. Arvinder Singh

Comment(0)

Dr. Arvinder Singh, MBBS, MD, gold medalist from IIM (Indore), CEO and CMD of Arth Diagnostics, Udaipur, Rajasthan, has introduced 3D aura photography through a 3D Kirlian camera, the first time in India, which shows aura and chakras’ real-time analysis report. Previously, only Kirlian photography facility was available in India. But, now people can also get benefits from 3D aura photography. It is the latest and best bioenergy reading technology which reads the human aura fast and gives accurate and detail aura analysis report. Dr. Singh has rich experience in auric energy reading. He has conducted many aura reading sessions for the well being of humanity.
Dr. Arvinder Singh has many years of experience in diagnostics and aura reading fields. He is the most prominent face who has brought many advanced technologies like interactive meditation, operation intelligence training, and creativity training through tools, the first time in India.
There are many benefits of 3D aura photography through 3D Kirlian Camera:
• Diagnosis many diseases before they appear on the physical body
• Saves time and money
• Aura readers and healers can use 3d aura photography information to give right suggestion and treatment to the person
• Easily know the health status and energy level
• Provides career guidance
• Helpful in relationship management
• Helpful in stress management
• Know the life purpose, personality type, strengths, skills, abilities, and weaknesses
To know more information about 3D aura photography, please visit: http://drarvindersingh.com/aura-photography/

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Active Implantable Medical Devices Market is Expanding at a CAGR of 4.40% Between 2017 and 2025

A number of leading players in the global active implantable medical devices are investing extensively in the research and development of their new implants, finds a new research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). These players are also involving into partnerships with hospitals and dermatologists to increase the sales of their products. Boston Scientific Corp., […]
Health and Wellness

S-MAN offers Single Platform for Multiple Medical Solutions

editor

S-Man (Single Medical Account Number) offers you a centralized flow of health care eliminating one of the major problems of the health care Industry which is paper perceptions and printed medical reports. A platform of Indian Medical Industry where all doctors and Medicinal outlets come on one Platform. S-MAN is the first Global platform to […]
Health and Wellness

Virtual Rehabilitation Systems Market Latest Trends, Overview, Key Factors and Demands Forecast to 2022

Virtual Rehabilitation Systems Market is expected to gain a positive CAGR growth in the forthcoming period. With the advancement in medical science coupled with technology, virtual rehabilitation is used in teaching and training diagnostic procedures and understanding of anatomy. Virtual rehabilitation systems define the provision of therapy deploying virtual reality hardware and simulations.   View […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *