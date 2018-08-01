Business

Trade Facilities Services Offer Reliable Electrical Installation Condition Report for All Electrical Gadgets

London, UK, – Trade Facilities Services offer electrical safety certificates for all kinds of electrical appliances throughout the London and Essex. They provide an EICR (electrical installation condition report), which is required as all electrical installations efficiency over time.

Whether it’s your home, a business or a property you rent out, your electrical installation should always be covered by an in date Electrical Installations Condition Report. Trade Facilities Services is one of the trusted platforms for getting the trustworthy and reliable EICR report for your property. They offer a complete range of electrical compliance services to ensure that your property is always safe and harmless.

The major benefit of choosing the Trade Facilities Services as your electrical testing partner is that they give access to qualified and expert electricians for all type of electrical safety certificates and testing. Their certified electricians check and test all condition of the electrical appliances very carefully and after the approval, they provide the Electrical Installation condition report as a safety certificate.

With the help of an EICR (Electrical installation condition report) that you receive from the accredited electricians of Trade Facilities Services, you can find out various small electric faults, which you never hope for such as:

Find if any electrical appliances are overloaded.
If there is any risk of fire hazards and potential electric shocks.
Identify defective electrical installations.
Highlight any lack of earthing or bonding in your electrical fitting.
So, for the test or an inspection of your electrical appliances and get the reliable EICR report for your property, visit the website of Trade Facilities Services or call at 02036371446.

About the company:

Trade Facilities Services is an electrical testing company that provides (EICR) Electrical installation condition reports. These are otherwise known as Electrical Certificates, Electrical Installation Certificates and Electrical Reports. Trade Facilities Services covers London and Essex and provides all electrical testing in these areas. These include Fire alarms emergency lighting and PAT Testing. All Electricians are registered with NAPIT or the NICEIC and are fully insured and qualified. Trade Facilities Services works on both Domestic and Commercial properties and covers all landlord electrical certification requirements. All EICR reports can be delivered on the day if required and appointments generally only require 24 hours’ notice.

