Sodium Percarbonate Market 2018 | Growth – Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape 2023

Synopsis of Sodium Percarbonate: 

Sodium Percarbonate is adduct of hydrogen peroxide and Sodium Carbonate in the form of a highly concentrated crystalline powder, mainly used for the cleaning purpose. It is a colorless, hygroscopic, and water soluble solid with chemical formula (2Na2CO3 · 3 H2O2). It is available in coated, uncoated, and tablet form. As it possess characteristics of hydrogen peroxide and Sodium Carbonate, it finds wide application scope as a detergent, cleaning agent, bleaching agent, and is also used in water treatment in numerous end use industries such as household cleaning, laundry, industrial cleaning, textile industry, papermaking industry, and food industry among others.

As per MRFR’s Analysis, some of the market factors and trends identified in the Global Sodium Percarbonate Market include growth of papermaking sector, increasing demand for Sodium Percarbonate based products, and favorable government regulations. Increasing population, coupled with rising per capita disposable income is expected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Sodium Percarbonate is widely used as a bleaching agent in textile industry. Growing purchasing power coupled with increasing demand for latest fashionable clothing is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the review period, 2016-2023. However, rising consumer awareness regarding the toxicity level associated with these, is expected to hinder market growth over the forecast period. With the aforementioned reasons, this market is estimated to reach USD 1981.2 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 8.24 % during the assessment period. 

Global SPC Market   – Segments 

MRFR has segmented the market into four key dynamics. 

By Types: ComprisesCoated, Uncoated, and Tablet 

By Applications:  Cleaning Agent, Detergent Agent, Bleaching Agent, and Water Treatment, among others. 

By End-Use:  Laundry, Household Cleaning, Industrial Cleaning, Chemical Industry, Textile Industry, Papermaking Industry, and Food Industry, among others. 

By Regions:  North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World. 

Segment Detergent Agent accounts for the leading segment by application with 48% of market share. The segment is projected to register 11.08 %CAGR over the forecast period. 

Key Findings: 

Global Sodium Percarbonate Market is projected to reach USD 1981.2 million by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 8.24% over the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. Europe accounted for largest share of around 41% due to largest production of Sodium Percarbonate in this region. Moreover, the region will be surpassing its own numbers of regional shares over the forecast period, owing to consistent increasing production of Sodium Percarbonate in this region. Germany and UK are the major growth driving country in Europe region and accounted for 34% and 21% of the regional market shares respectively while growing at highest CAGR of 8.46% and 8.29%. 

