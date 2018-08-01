Lifestyle

SHUKR Abayas: A Summer Essential for Muslim Women

Comment(0)

Abayas continue to be a top rated item of Islamic Clothing Company SHUKR, making the way for their lightweight abayas to remain a summer choice for Muslim women everywhere.

The rise of hijab fashion bloggers and Muslim targeted clothing lines raises a question many modest dressers (Muslims especially) have been struggling with: are modesty and beauty able to co-exist?

Across most Islamic clothing companies, abayas seem to be the most popular garment among customers. SHUKR abayas in particular offer a practical approach to summer fashion, combining modern western styles with traditional Islamic wear. The Islamic dresses are simple, functional, modest and fit in well with regular western wear. Summer is an especially busy time for Muslim women, as long dresses, abayas, maxi skirts and wide-legged pants are in season and are appropriate for the warm weather.

“SHUKR is inspired by the beauty of Islamic modesty, and we take pride in sharing that inspiration with our customers and the Muslim community around the world,” says Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner at SHUKR.

What women seem to love most about the SHUKR abaya is that they are all designed with the customer’s needs in mind. Many dresses feature deep pockets with buttons or flats making carrying phones, money or anything else, simple. Several SHUKR abayas are also nursing friendly, featuring zippers or buttons on the chest for an easier experience.

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.ShukrClothing.com

Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner
SHUKR Islamic Clothing
Web: www.ShukrOnline.com
Email: press@ShukrClothing.com

Also Read
Lifestyle

GRAPE TO GLASS PRESENTS HANDMADE DECANTERS FROM RIEDEL

Grape to Glass, the lifestyle venture of seasoned wine connoisseur Shagun Gupta has launched the latest editions of handmade decanters from Riedel in India. Shagun relishes the flavours of delectable vintage and has great sense of appreciation for wines from different estates, regions and countries. Grape to Glass is exclusive distributor for Riedel, undeniably the […]
Lifestyle

TravelSmart VIP Receives Coveted RCI Gold Crown Awards

TravelSmart VIP, Sunwing Travel Group’s exclusive vacation membership, has been awarded the coveted RCI Gold Crown Resort awards by RCI, the worldwide leader in vacation exchange, for several of their luxurious all-inclusive resorts; being the first time this company gathers so many RCI distinctions in one single year. A total of six RCI Gold Crowns […]
Lifestyle

Stylecracker Night Market Presented By Lingerie Shop On 10th And 11th February 2018

editor

About The Event StyleCracker Night Market Presented by Lingerie Shop. Looking to discover the coolest fashion, lifestyle and beauty brands? The StyleCracker Night Market presented by Lingerie Shop offers an eclectic mix of talent curated from across the country! Shop the latest trends and update your wardrobe with unique, affordable buys, handpicked by celebrity stylists. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *