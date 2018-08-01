Business

Research report envisages Tunable Filter Market to be valued at US$ 159 Mn by 2027 end

According to a recent research report on “Tunable Filter Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)”, published by Future Market Insights, the global market for tunable filters is witnessing high growth during the period of assessment. The research report covers several factors that drive this growth as well as few other aspects which have a negative influence over it. The exhaustive research publication includes trends, threats, opportunities, growth drivers and challenges and their impact on the global tunable filter market. Detailed pricing analysis of different tunable filters across key regions is also discussed in the research study. The segmental analysis across North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA) is carried out which is used to track the future projections for a period of ten years, pertaining to value of the global tunable filter market.

Global Tunable Filter Market: Factors Impacting Growth

There are several factors that have a positive influence on the growth of the tunable filter market. The increasing spending in defence has spurred the use of tunable filters in vehicular radios, wireless communication equipment and radars thus actively contributing to the growth of the global tunable filter market. Moreover, growing wireless sector is expected to drive the growth of tunable filter market. Also, the emergence of 5G is expected to contribute to the market’s growth. Tunable filters are used in 5G networks and have a crucial role of ensuring proper functioning of 5G technology-based communication systems. However, limited commercial availability of some tuneable filters (for instance, BST or Barium Strontium Titnate) is expected to hinder the growth of the global tunable filter market.

Global Tunable Filter Market: Segmental Snapshot

The global tunable filter market is segmented on the basis of application and region.

  • In the application category, the wireless communication equipment segment is the largest thus leading the global market. This segment reflected high growth rate owing to increased adoption of tunable filters in wireless communication equipment

  • With respect to region, North America is expected to present high growth opportunities for tunable filters. in addition, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is also highly lucrative and the tunable filter market in this region is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period

Global Tunable Filter Market: Competitive Assessment

This exhaustive research contains detailed intelligence on various players involved in the manufacturing and distribution of tunable filters. Prominent players include Analog Devices Inc., RS Microwave Co Inc., K&L Microwave, Inc., Fairview Microwave Inc., I2R Nanowave Inc., Pole/Zero Corporation and Atlanta Micro, Inc.

