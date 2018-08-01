Lead frame market first five-year cumulative revenue 2017-2021 to be US$ 13.4 Bn

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Lead FrameMarket “, which offers a holistic view of the global lead frame market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be US$ 13.4 Bn, which is expected to increase rather moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Lead Frames are thin metal frames that attach semiconductors during package assembly process. They are metal structures that transmit signals from die to outside. Lead frames are developed by removing material from a flat plate of copper-alloy or copper. Two processes used for the same are etching which is suitable for high density of leads and stamping which is suitable for low density of leads. Lead frame is a part of semiconductor and integrated circuit packaging.

Global Lead Frame Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing strong demand for consumer electronics globally is a major factor fueling growth of the global market. Rising usage of smartphones, tablets, and laptops comprising integrated circuit packaging have increased the demand for lead frame in the global market. Increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets is majorly seen among the young population across the globe. In addition, rising need for miniaturization of portable and hand-held devices is another factor driving growth of the global market. Furthermore, significant growth of the LED packaging industry is other factor favoring growth of the global lead frame market, owing to increased use of LED across various end user industries such as backlighting, automotive and many more.

However, availability of substitutes in the market is a factor restraining growth of the target market. Delamination and pop-corning are defects in an integrated circuit lead frame package but their respective effect on the package varies significantly.

Rising urbanization and increasing developments of electronic gadgets are factors expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global market.

Global Lead Frame Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global lead frame market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global lead frame market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Global Lead Frame Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region. The type segment includes single layer lead frame, dual layer lead frame, and multi-layer lead frame. The application segment includes Consumer electronics equipment, commercial electronics equipment, industrial electronics equipment, and others. The regions/countries covered in the analysis are North America, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

By Type: The dual layer lead frame segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution in 2016, as compared to other type segments, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 3% between 2017 and 2026.

By Application: The consumer electronics equipment segment is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to that of other application segments, and register a CAGR of over 3% over the forecast period.

By Region: The market in China accounted for highest revenue share in the global lead frame market in 2016, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 3% between 2017 and 2026.

Global Lead Frame Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global lead frame market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Precision Micro Ltd., Sumitomo Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., ENOMOTO Co., Ltd., STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd., Mitsui High-tec, Inc., Shinko Electric Industries Co., Ltd., Amkor Technology Inc., Stork Veco B.V., and Ningbo Hualong Electronics Co., Ltd.

The Global Lead Frame Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Lead Frame Market for 2017-2026.

