Emulsion Polymers Market is Expected to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 5.91% by 2025

A research study titled, “Emulsion Polymers Market by product type, application and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025” published by crystal market research.

Major Leading Players:

The major companies are DOW Chemical Company, BASF Construction Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd, OMNOVA Solutions, Arkema, Lubrizol, Wacker Chemie AG, Trinseo, Nuplex Industries, Momentive Performance Materials and DIC Corporation. With the aim of promoting the demand in the Asia Pacific, manufacturers are anticipated to invest in expanding the facilities along with the portfolio of the product. With the aim of attracting more consumers, manufacturers have implanted the low-cost method.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy at:

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/CM09214

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

A share of 40 percent was accounted by the Asia Pacific market of emulsion polymers that dominated the global industry in the year 2015. The prime factors of dominance were growing construction activities along with the growing industry of coatings and paint. In the regional market a considerable chunk of growth was contributed by India and China. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth in the upcoming years. Strict rules imposed by the authorities are said to fuel the demand in the regional market. Due to increasing construction activities the Middle East and Africa are expected to witness considerable growth in the upcoming years.

Industry Outlook- Emulsion Polymers Market

The global emulsion polymers market was worth USD 33.57 billion in the year of 2016 and is foreseen to garner roughly USD 56.28 billion by 2025, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.91% during the forecast period.

Rising use of emulsion polymer in adhesives, coatings and paints is said to be the factor to boost the growth of this market. Expanding projects of construction in Asia Pacific and Middle East is also said to boost the demand for paints and coatings that are high in quality thus, having a positive impact on the growth of the market. Additionally, improved adhesive utilization in the industry of automotive coatings is anticipated to boost the growth of this market significantly. Growing concerns that are related to the environment have compelled authorities including Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) to impose stringent regulations with the aim of increasing the utilization of products that are bio-based and reduce the harmful impact on the environment.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

The maximum volume of the total market was registered by acrylics. The product renders water resistance and dries quickly that is resulting in increased amount of usage in personal care products and superabsorbent polymers and is anticipated to have a significant impact on the demand. Additionally, growing applications of acrylic polymers in water treatment is expected to boost the growth of the market. Moreover, growing applications of fabric, wood manufacturing and paper has increased to the utilization of vinyl polymers which is said to fuel the demand in the industry.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

The sector of coating and paint application ruled the industry entirely. The consumers primarily focus on appearance and quality. Rising requirements of paints and coating that are of high-quality is anticipated to spur the demand of the product. Adhesives are anticipated to witness substantial growth in the following years. Increasing demand of adhesives that render high performance is said to boost the demand of emulsion polymers in the coming years. A smaller part had been accounted by other applications like nonwoven and textiles, polishes of leather and carpet and gloves.

Browse Full Report with TOC@

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/emulsion-polymers-market

Market Analysis by Regions

Middle East And Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria And South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

Rest Of The World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

List of Tables

Table 1.Emulsion Polymers Market, By Product Type ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 2 Polyurethane Dispersions Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 3 Acrylic Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 4 Vinyl Acetate Polymers Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 5 Styrene Butadiene Latex Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 6 Other Product Type Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 7Emulsion Polymers Market, By Application ($Million), 2016-2025

List of Figures

Figure 1.Emulsion Polymers Market Share, By Product Type, 2016 & 2025

($Million)

Figure 2.Emulsion Polymers Market, By Application, 2016 & 2025 ($Million)

Figure 3.Emulsion Polymers Market, By End User, 2016 & 2025 ($Million)

Figure 4.Emulsion Polymers Market, By Region, 2016, ($Million)

Figure 5.The Dow Chemical Company: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure 6.The Dow Chemical Company: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

Figure 7.The Dow Chemical Company: Net Revenue Share, By Geography,

2016

Figure 8.DIC CORPORATION: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure 9.DIC CORPORATION: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

To Avail Discount, Please click On the Link @

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/CM09214

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal Offers One Stop Solution For Market Research, Business Intelligence, And Consulting Services To Help Clients Make More Informed Decisions. It Provides Both Syndicated As Well As Customized Research Studies For Its Customers Spread Across The Globe. The Company Offers Market Intelligence Reports Across A Broad Range Of Industries Including Healthcare, Chemicals & Materials, Technology, Automotive, And Energy.

Contact Us:

Judy S,

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: Sales@Crystalmarketresearch.Com