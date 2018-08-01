Business

Data Discovery Market : Size, Industry Share, Growth, Demand, Analysis And Forecast Report By 2025

This report studies the global Data Discovery market, analyzes and researches the Data Discovery development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

  • Qlik Technologies
  • Spotfire
  • Tableau Software, Inc
  • Datawatch Corporation
  • Datameer, Inc
  • Tibco Software Inc
  • SAP SE
  • Cloudera, Inc
  • Birst, Inc
  • Clearstory Data
  • Platfora
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Microstrategy

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • EU
  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Software
  • Service
  • Other

Market segment by Application, Data Discovery can be split into

  • SMEs
  • Large Organization

