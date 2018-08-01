Business

Cloud Backup Market

Worldwide, the Cloud Backup market at $21.7 billion market in 2017, is expected to reach $190.5 billion by 2024. Growth is a result of the implementation of the digital economy.

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as Cloud Backup markets respond to the advantages brought by mega data centers for cloud computing. The quality and the customization of mega data centers are significant market growth drivers. Automation of process is a key efficiency tool.

Worldwide Cloud Backup has many applications: IoT, the Internet of things is the largest. Self-driving cars, drones, robots, artificial intelligence, and data center core storage.

Cloud-backup markets get really, really big by 2024, $190.5 billion. The reason is that all computing moves to the cloud and all smart devices and IoT store data in the cloud. Augmented reality, self-driving cars, robots, drones all generate significant amounts of data from small smart devices and processors inside things. 

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders


• IBM
• Amazon
• Microsoft
• Google
• Iron Mountain Incorporated
• Veeam Software

Key Topics

• Cloud Backup Markets
• Cloud Virtual Machine
• Platform Stack-Services
• Mega Data Centers
• Cloud CSP

Table of Contents

Abstract: Cloud Back-up Markets Grow as The Enterprise Moves from Data Center to Cloud 1
Cloud Back-up Executive Summary 15
Cloud Back-up Market Forecasts, SMB and Smart Devices 15

1. Cloud Back-up: Market Description and Market Dynamics 17
1.1 Cloud Back-up 17
1.2 High-Performance Switches Implement Software Defined Data Center 19

2. Cloud Back-up Market Shares and Forecasts 20
2.1 Cloud Back-up Market Driving Forces 20
2.1.1 Value of Cloud Back-Up Companies Is the Customer Base That Can be Converted to Cloud 22
2.2 Cloud Back-up Market Shares 22

