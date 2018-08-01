Health and Wellness

Cardiology events 2018 | Public Health conferences | Public health congress

Comment(0)

Euro Hypertension 2018 is glad to cordially invite you all to attend and register for the upcoming “6th World Congress on Hypertension and Public Health” planned to be held in the beautifully crafted city Paris, France during November 21- 22, 2018. The theme of our conference is “Hypertension, A Challenge towards Public Health & Safety”.
Hypertension conferences 2018 is organized by the cardiology meetings to approach the scope for the researchers in the fields of Hypertension, Hypertension and Cardiology, Pathophysiology and Hypertension, Diabetes and Public Health, Health care in infectious Diseases, Pulmonary Hypertension, Hypertension & Obesity , Nursing & Hospital Management and so on..

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Get Easy To Use Device With Latest Features Online

editor

At the time of sports activities people need to determine their average pulse and heartbeat rates. The pulse oximeter is very simple and easy task with the latest features available in the market they can easily measure their pulse rate and efficiency of oxygen to the blood tissues. Healthy lifestyle can make a huge difference […]
Health and Wellness

Cellular Health Screening Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends And Competitive Analysis 2022

The international cellular health screening market has experienced steady growth rate in the recent years owing to the progress of the healthcare industry worldwide. This has resulted in the technological progress that has enabled cellular studies. Physicians get an understanding of how human body functions at a cellular level through cellular health screening. It allows physicians to comprehend how […]
Health and Wellness

Intra-Oral Video Camera Market 2022: Leading Key Players, Upcoming Trends, Industry Sales and Revenue

Global Intra-Oral Video Camera Market is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the upcoming period. The Intraoral Camera is a minor camera that receives the X-ray of the tooth or gums of the patients. It is having a size like a pen and is provided with the covering which is not reusable. It […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *