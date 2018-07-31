Health and Wellness

Tribe Fit SF – 4 Incredible Benefits of Rowing

If you have been working out at the gym for a short amount of time, there are chances that you may noticed the rowing machine. What might have left you surprised it that this incredible piece of fitness machine is always let unused. This article is going to explain you the incredible benefits of incorporating the rowing machine in your fitness routine.

Before setting your foot on the rowing machine, you must first understand which muscle groups rowing workouts address. Rowing incorporates your quads, glutes, hamstrings, core, lats, shoulders, triceps, biceps, and your back muscles. Rowing is also considered as one of the best cardiovascular exercises, but it is also evident that rowing develops muscles and improves strength.

Let us now take a look at 4 incredible benefits of rowing:

• Rowing is good for your lungs. It doesn’t matter if your row the rowing machine or a canoe. A common belief is that any exercise that challenges your lungs and makes you breathe heavily is excellent for your respiratory system. This is because rowing requires tremendous physical effort and it makes you breathe heavier and faster. As a result, rowing increases your lung capacity and promotes healthy respiration.
• Rowing is a low impact workout and is considered superior to treadmill cardio by many professional athletes. While rowing works your joints, it does not negatively impact them.
• Rowing is great for losing weight and burning those extra calories. If you intend to burn calories with rowing, it is easily achievable with a proper workout routine.
• Rowing helps you build tremendous strength, rowing can also be solely used as a strength building exercise. Since rowing targets multiple muscle groups, it turns your rowing exercise into a compound movement. Compound movements are ideal for building muscle and developing strength.

