Tapioca Starch Market will reach at a CAGR of 9.2 from 2018 to 2028

Fact.MR has announced the addition of the “Tapioca Starch Market ” : Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment “2018 to 2028″ report to their offering. High in carbohydrates, and devoid of gluten, grain, and nut, tapioca starch has witnessed extensive employment in the prevention of food allergies, gluten sensitivity, and celiac disease. Growth of tapioca starch market is influenced by this cassava extract’s effectiveness in reducing the cholesterol level, preventing constipation, and maintaining blood sugar levels in light of its high fiber content. On account of these factors, tapioca starch market will exceed revenues worth US$ 8,500 Mn by 2028-end, according to a recent Fact.MR study.

Tapioca Starch Market: Flour and Pearl Variants Preferred over Other Forms among End-Users

Discerning growing requirements of end-users, prominent stakeholders have introduced various forms of tapioca extracts. End users continue to prefer tapioca flour and tapioca pearls over other forms of this cassava extract. The study foresees these varaints of tapioca starch to record a parallel rise through 2028. Demand for tapioca pellets will flourish, outgrowing all forms of tapioca starch, during the period of forecast.

According to the Study, tapioca starch seeks extensive adoption across a wide range of applications, ranging from food & beverages to animal feed. While food & beverage industry is envisaged to hold bulk shares of the market, demand in processing industries, including textile, paper, and wood, will rise a slightly higher rate in the forthcoming years. Animal feed application is likely to trail food & beverage industry's dominance in the tapioca starch market, in terms of both value and volume.

Tapioca Starch Market: Gluten-Free Food Demand & Prevalence of Celiac Disease to Create Requirement in North America