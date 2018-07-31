Stuntman Jim Ford

Jim Ford (born September 15, 1981) is an American film and television actor, stuntman, screenwriter and film director. He wrote and directed the short films Reconnaissance (2007), Gotta Go (2008), Wiffle Ball (2008), Timmy Text Message (2009), and White Zin (2010).
Also Read
The oasis of Playa del Carmen
The oasis of Playa del Carmen. Boutique hotel of genuine modern design, bringing together the wisdom of luxury and comfort while maintaining its freshness. The oasis of Playa del Carmen
Naphthalene Derivatives Market (BASF, Evonik) Analysis by Region, Consumption, Technology Upto 2023
7 The latest report on Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market by Marktesresearch.biz added to it’s database and brings to light the comprehensive study and actual information of global market. Report begins with a broad introduction of the Naphthalene Derivatives market and then drills depth into specific segments such as application, regional markets, end-users, policy analysis, value […]
Enjoy your holidays in Waite Park by booking a living accommodation
The below-written article will provide you with the detailed information of hotel that has the great hospitality and pleasurable stay to offer their guests. If you are in the process of planning a visit to Waite Park for your next holiday, then you should consider staying at the leading hotel. It will help you to […]