Business

Specialty Resins Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2018 – 2026

Comment(0)

The global specialty resins market was valued at US$ 7,408.75 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to register a stable CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Specialty Resins Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” The global specialty resins market is driven by rise in the demand from the building & construction industry. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global specialty resins market, due to increased number of construction activities in the region.

 

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=46233

 

Growth of building & construction industry in Asia Pacific projected to drive market

 

Resins are used in a variety of applications, but their usage in the building & construction industry is high. Building & construction is one of the most rapidly expanding industries in Asia Pacific. Usage of specialty resins in adhesives, sealants, and coatings is essential to meet quality requirements of the building & construction sector in Asia Pacific. These resins have high resistance to temperature and excellent chemical resistance. Hence, a large amount of resins are anticipated to be used in the construction of infrastructure projects as well as residential and non-residential buildings in the near future. Improvement in standards of living, rise in the disposable income of consumers, and increase in urbanization are major factors fueling construction activities in Asia Pacific.

 

China accounted for a leading share of the construction sector in Asia Pacific in 2017. It was followed by India. Demand for specialty resins is anticipated to increase in the residential segment of the construction sector in the near future, due to growth in urbanization and rise in population. India is expected to be a rapidly expanding sector for building & construction during the forecast period, owing to rapid development of infrastructure coupled with government support. Countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore are estimated to offer significant growth opportunities to the specialty resins market in the next few years, owing to growth of infrastructure and commercial segments of the construction sector in these countries.

 

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/specialty-resins-market.html

 

Expansion of automotive industry likely to offer attractive growth opportunities

 

The automotive industry is undergoing changes in accordance with changes in the consumer taste. The automotive industry relies heavily on coating technologies to protect critical auto components and impart a unique and stylish appearance. These coatings need to provide high performance expected by consumers, while also meeting increasingly stricter regulatory requirements for low VOC emissions.

 

About Us

 

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

 

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

 

Contact

 

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Also Read
Business

High Barrier Packaging Films for Pharmaceuticals Market Estimated to Exhibit 6.2% CAGR through 2027

editor

High Barrier Packaging Films for Pharmaceuticals Market: Overview The demand for flexible packaging especially that made of biodegradable material is highly in demand today. People are preferring the use of sustainable products for packaging. The packaging industry is also witnessing the introduction of new and innovative packaging types for various applications in the food and […]
Business

Automotive Power Seat Switch Market – Growth, Proposition, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2022)

Global Automotive Power Seat Switch Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Automotive power seat switch is a front power seat that can be adjusted by using a switch or a joystick and a set of small […]
Business

Global Hair Transplant Market 2018: Top Vendors, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

The study of Global Hair Transplant Market 2018 provides the market size information, In-Depth Analysis along with Competitive Insights and Segmentation. In our aim to provide our erudite clients with the best research material with absolute in-depth information of the market, our new report on Global Hair Transplant Market is confident in meeting their needs […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *