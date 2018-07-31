Health and Wellness

Santamedical Sphygmomanometer Market Demand is Increasing in the USA

Sphygmomanometer is used to keep check on BP, the high demand regions for the device are North America, Europe and Asia. SantaMedical aneroid sphygmomanometer are durable, inexpensive, FDA approved and highly accurate.

Sphygmomanometer is a non-invasive device used to measure the blood pressure against the arteries varying due to many reasons such as elasticity of arterial walls, individual’s physical health, age, strength of heartbeat, volume of blood, etc. The unit in which blood pressure is measured is mm Hg and the fluctuation in BP may occur due to hypotension and hypertension. It’s been observed that the number of hypertension patients & chronic is extreme as compared to hypotension, and in cases of chronic hypertension patients leads other complications such as heart attack and stroke. The common symptoms of hypertension also known as high blood pressure are severe headache, red spot in the eyes, facial flushing, anxiety, tiredness in little efforts and dizziness.

Sphygmomanometer is an instrument having pressure gauge and nylon or cuff giving two types of reading: systolic and diastolic. Systolic is the rate by which the heart pumps out the blood into aorta whereas diastolic is rate in which the heart refills the blood. There are three types of Sphygmomanometer available in market such as mercury sphygmomanometer, automatic sphygmomanometer and aneroid sphygmomanometer. it’s are durable, inexpensive, lite in weight and is commonly is used by doctors and other professionals of health and care industry and laymen are now also using the device after getting proper training.

Generally the blood pressure disease arise due to bad eating habits, unhealthy lifestyle, lack exercise and excess of stress in which North America ranks on top followed by Europe which has sharply escalated the demand of device in these two regions. Moreover it’s also estimated that Asia will also join the aforementioned category due to constant increase in the population and people there are becoming more and more health conscious.

The reason for constant increase in the demand of Santamedical Delux Aneroid Sphygmomanometer is it being FDA approved, gives quick and easy reading and attains accuracy with +- 3 mm Hg. The device is available on Amazon & Walmart marketplace in the United states and four stars rating out of five and numerous positive feedback.

