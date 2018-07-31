Business

Onedunia Offers the Most Dependable Medicine Shop and Ship Services from India

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(July 30, 2018) – For those planning to send medicine to America from India, they can rely on One Dunia International Courier & Cargo. Not just to the United States of America, they deliver medicines across international destinations. The company holds the pride of being one of the fastest and the most reliable international delivery services.

Indian relatives of NRIs living in the United Kingdom can send medicine to UK from India with the help of this company. With customer service as their essential motto, this company at Onedunia.com has always been devoted to offering the safest delivery of medicines across international destinations from the city of Hyderabad in India.

The company says “We believe that in the world of today’s business every second counts and cost money. Understanding this we have strived to maintain our service standards to the best of service benchmarks of today’s times for their International Cargo requirements”.

At Onedunia.com, the company has a corporate vision to be identified among the best of courier and logistics companies. So, they always strive to uphold the expectations that their customers hold on them in areas of service. They keep improving them every time, besides continuing to offer the best service to customers looking to send medicine to USA from India and to other countries.

Further, the company offers the facility for customers to save more from 20-40% when they choose that their medicines are to be delivered by One Dunia.com. Among the other medicine courier services to USA, this company specialises in a number of ways like:
• Dedicated and highly-skilled staff
• Transit time with security and safety
• Online tracking
• Immediate confirmation of delivery
• Immediate pickup of shipments from the sender
• The best customer care services

One Dunia NRI Medicine Express is a new age courier and logistical service and the good thing about this company is that they have their network both in national and international destinations. The company functions with the philosophy ‘anything any time anywhere’. So, in addition to medicines, they also deliver other products to international destinations from India. They were able to improve their network reach with the help of their association with logistics services across the country and the world.

Even, companies looking for delivery of mails can get in touch with this company that offers direct mail services. They can get their business card, business leaflets, invitation letters, visiting cards, brochures, catalogues and newsletters delivered to customers from across the world.

About Onedunia.com:
For medicine international courier from India to be delivered to any foreign destination, onedunia.com is the best place for individuals planning to send medicines from India to a relative in a foreign land. The company assures fast and safe delivery of medicines to many countries across the world.

For more information, please visit http://www.onedunia.com/medicines-courier.html

Media Contact:
One Dunia International Worldwide Couriers
16-2-138/A/1, Beside Masjid, Akbar Bagh,
Malakpet, Hyderabad
Telangana,
India 500036
Phone: +91-9394123624, +91-9553323494
oneduniai@gmail.com
http://www.onedunia.com/
###

