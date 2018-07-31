Health and Wellness

Global Non-invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Research and Forecast 2017-2022

The Global Non-invasive cancer Diagnosis Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 7.2% during 2017-2022. Rising chronic cancers with a growing demand of minimally invasive Diagnostics are driving the non-invasive cancer Diagnostics market across the globe. Non-invasive cancer diagnostic market is an approach used for detection of the cancer conditions with minimal incision in body during diagnosis. According to WHO, 14 million cases of cancer were reported and 8.2 million died in 2012. The numbers of fatalities have been increased to 8.8 million during 2015-16. This significant number of cancer cases has shifted the global attention towards the adoption of early detection and diagnosis techniques for cancer. Additionally, the growing awareness programs and initiatives by government and healthcare organizations are boosting the market growth across the globe. Cancer Research UK, the Department of Health, NHS England and Public Health England in collaboration has launched National Awareness and Early Diagnosis Initiative (NAEDI). The initiative aims to increase awareness of the signs and symptoms of cancer amongst the general public and medical professionals, and to promote early diagnosis. Many more number of such initiatives are creating awareness among global patients for diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

However, high costs of these diagnosis techniques are the major factor hindering the market growth. The government stringent regulations for these techniques are somehow restraints of this market. FDA, Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and Social Security Administration (SSA) have issued ovarian cancer national alliance regulations for regulating non-invasive monitoring devices. Additionally, R&D works in cancer research and its diagnosis along with some technological innovations in techniques are expected in the upcoming years. Liquid biopsy has emerged an innovative and promising non-invasive cancer diagnostic tool for early detection as well as monitoring the disease’s progress in the recent years.

