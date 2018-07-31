Business

Global Fruit Processing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR over 4.5% during the period 2018- 2023

Comment(0)

Market Definition:

Global fruit processing market growth has been influenced by ready-to-eat food products, especially in the developed and developing nations in the recent years. The changing lifestyles of the consumers and increasing per capita income is anticipated to fuel the sales of fruit processing products. Rising growth of food industry in the developed nations is taken into account to be the major reasons for the increasing growth of fruit processing market. Moreover, governments of the developing economies are supportive of the small and medium enterprises by providing different loan facilities in lower interest rates, and also has helped to build necessary infrastructure. This factor will play a major role to boost the market growth in developing countries.

Market Scenario:

Fruit processing is mainly used for single-serving packages of preservative-free fruit items that are meant to be consumed immediately Fruit processing involves various stages which include primary process, secondary process, procurement & transportation, wholesale trade, and retailing. Cold chain industry is witnessing a good growth over the last decade in developed economies, and it is continuously growing within the developing nations that will successively escalate the demand of the processed fruits during the forecast period.

Receive a Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2800

Top Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global fruit processing market: ConAgra Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Del Monte Foods, Inc. (Singapore), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Dole Food Company, Inc. (U.S.), The Kroger Company (U.S.), Gourmet Foods International (U.S.), Safeway, Inc. (U.S.)   

Intended Audience:

  • Fruit manufacturers
  • Foods processing industry
  • Packaging Industry
  • Agriculture Industry
  • Raw material suppliers
  • Traders, importers, and exporters

Regional Analysis:

North America is accounting the major market share within the global fruit process market in the year of 2018.  However, Asia Pacific region is the highest growing region as compare to the other regions. Presence of various developing economies in Asia Pacific like India, China, and Southeast Asian countries is anticipated to equate to an enormous demand within the global fruit process market throughout the forecast period. China holds over one-third of the Asia Pacific fruit processing market in the year of 2018. Technology advancement of fruit processing is creating numerous opportunities for processed fruits manufacturers.

 

The global fruit processing market is segmented into the following regions

North America

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • K
  • Rest of Europe

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fruit-processing-market-2800

 

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Australia
  • Japan
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • South Africa
  • Others

 

Also Read
Business

Power Electronics Market Is Driven by Increasing Use of Power Electronics in Electric Vehicles

Global Power Electronics Market Report, published by Variant Market Research, forecast that the global market is expected to reach $27 billion by 2024 from $14 billion in 2016; growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2016 to 2024. By geography, Asia-Pacific and Europe are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% and 8.8%, respectively, […]
Business

UV Absorber Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2025

Solar PV mounting systems are likewise alluded as solar module racking. Mounting systems are utilized to settle solar boards on wanted areas. Solar PV mounting systems are by and large made of aluminum, stainless steel, iron, combination, and plastics. These systems give fundamental slant edge and introduction to solar boards, with the goal that the […]
Business

Eastern Pools Announces Its Expanded Commercial Services

editor

Eastern Pools, a pool and spa service based in northern Ohio, recently announced that it is expanding its commercial pool services. The company stated that it has decided to expand its commercial services so that it can assist businesses in Northern Ohio. According to Eastern Pools, businesses and corporations require different levels of pool and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *